ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Open Door Food Pantry struggling to help provide baby formula to those in need

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbwuP_0fhZ2hgI00

Legislators and officials met in Hartford Tuesday to look for solutions to the baby formula shortage, not only for struggling parents, but for food banks as well.

The Open Door Food Pantry typically has a selection of baby formula for families in need, but now that shelves are bare, it cannot help underprivileged families searching for formula.

The pantry is there to help in emergencies, and volunteers have been making calls to help find supplies.

"We are the emergency solutions, but we have always had at least a couple of bottles this shelf, it has always been full, but with the shortage, it's impacting everyone," said director of client services Yolanda Mateo.

During the legislator meeting Tuesday, officials discussed price gouging, scams on social media and ways to increase the supply.

At the meeting, they discouraged people from buying formula on social media or overseas, and recommended looking at smaller stores in search of the item.

To file a price gouging complaint, call 860-808-5318, email attorney.general@ct.gov or click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Fill'Er Up Friday: May 20

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spread kindness with free gas in Hartford. SURPRISE SQUAD: Spreading kindness to beloved teacher. The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spread kindness to a beloved Hartford teacher who is battling a costly health procedure. GoFundMe: https://tinyurl.com/2mh5dre8. SURPRISE SQUAD: Spreading kindness to woman who helps seniors. Updated:...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Foodshare Sees Increased Need Amid Inflation Challenges

In Connecticut, more than 400,000 people struggle to put food on the table. The issue of food insecurity is exacerbated by inflation, increasing the cost of groceries and putting a strain on food banks nationwide. "We are definitely seeing an uptick in our pantries and at our mobile lines. There...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Heat in the Hudson Valley: Weekend sizzler poses health risks

The Westchester County Health Department says this weekend’s high temperatures pose dangerous risks for those who are unprepared to deal with the heat. It's expected to be over 90 degrees today in the Hudson Valley, but a quick jump in the ocean might not be the best bet when attempting to cool off on this hot spring day. The ocean temperature is still around 50 degrees, which means hypothermia could potentially set in within 10 minutes.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WTNH

Salvation Army helping combat human trafficking in Conn.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Salvation Army hosted a community event Thursday to raise awareness about combatting human trafficking in Connecticut. The statistics are shocking. In 2021, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) said human trafficking occurred in every county across the state. The victims’ ages ranged from 2 to 18. Of the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Baby Formula#Volunteers#Charity#The Open Door Food Pantry
News 12

East End: Rose Hill Vineyards

A Mattituck winery doubles as a bed and breakfast. Rose Hill Vinyards has a wine library with a spacious bar, a rustic gift shop to buy their wines or other items. Visitors can also spend the night at the farmhouse from 1880 in front of the property, which has four bedrooms.
MATTITUCK, NY
NBC Connecticut

Man Showers Meriden Mall Shoppers With Cash

While it was a beautiful day in Connecticut on Tuesday, there was a man inside the Meriden Mall who was "making it rain." With a fist full of dollar bills, a mystery man showered cold, hard cash over the rails just before shoppers exited the mall. “All of a sudden...
MERIDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
New Haven Independent

Grand Avenue Ministry Pitches Warming Center

As New Haven gears up for sunny summer days, Mark Washington is already thinking about the frigid weather next winter — and the community members who won’t have a place to shelter during cold emergencies. Washington, a street outreach manager at Youth Continuum, hopes to help address this...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Walter!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a handsome gentleman, an approximately 2-year-old cat named Walter. Walter, true to his name, is a bonafide classic (maybe even retro!). He has a mackerel tabby patterned coat, much like the first domesticated cats. The iconic camouflage coat is complete with the signature ‘M’ marking on his forehead and he sports some unique “chocolate chunk” paws.
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Man caught on camera stealing puppy from Middletown pet shop

The owners of a Middletown pet shop are hoping the public can identify a man accused of taking one of the puppies. Video posted on Facebook from the Pet Shoppe on Highway 35 in Middletown shows a man playing with the 9-week-old Cockapoo puppy. The video then shows the man scooping the puppy up and running out of the store.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Eyewitness News

iWitness video: Stranger rains money at Meriden Mall

Teen stabbing suspect faces a judge, boosting production of baby formula, Ann Uccello turns 100, and a Throwback Thursday tune!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. announces launch of 2022 state child tax rebate. Updated: 3 hours ago. The 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate was launched during a news conference on May 19.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: Local rescue helping horses for decades

WASHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A horse rescue in Connecticut has been saving lives for over four decades. “Way back when, when I started, a lot of people didn’t have the education. They thought you could just throw them in your backyard, and they’d eat the grass, and they were fine and they could live that way,” said Patty Wahlers, Founder and President of H.O.R.S.E of Connecticut.
WASHINGTON, CT
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy