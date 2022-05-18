ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

On the campaign trail with Senate candidate Mo Brooks

By Maddie Biertempfel
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — Alabama is one week away from primary election day and the U.S. Senate race is heating up. News 19 caught up with candidate and Congressman Mo Brooks on the campaign trail.

Brooks made a stop at a Prattville barbeque joint to talk with voters and share why he says he should be the state’s next senator.

During the stop, Brooks told voters he’d work to protect the Second Amendment, secure the southern border and uphold moral values.

“In the U.S. Senate, a principled conservative like myself is better situated to be able to stop the erosions of some of these values that have combined to make us who we are as a nation,” Brooks said.

Prattville resident Lori Herring said she likes that Brooks has a voting record, so she knows where he stands on the issues that matter to her.

“Abortion is very important to me, and I know that Mo is solidly prolife. I’m also very concerned about the border, and the security and what’s happening in our country with all the ignoring of the laws,” Herring said.

Richard Herring said he likes Brooks’ views on election security and thinks he’s what the state needs in a senator.

“He’s down to earth, he’ll talk to you, he’ll shoot you real straight I think. He doesn’t do a whole lot of go between. He’ll tell you exactly what you want. Sometimes you won’t like it, but he’s straight up,” Herring said.

Brooks said his choice to run for Senate is part of his own self-imposed term limit in the House of Representatives. He also says the Senate offers more opportunity to make an impact.

“It’s time for me to retire from that position and give the people from this state the opportunity to send me to the Senate where you can be more effective, one of 100 versus one of 435,” Brooks said. “Plus, the rules enable one person in the Senate to kill a lot of bad things, where in the House, we just get outvoted.”

Brooks is currently in his 12th year as a U.S. Congressman representing the Tennessee Valley.

WHNT News 19

Alabama Democrats struggle to gain ground in 2022 election cycle

ALABAMA (WHNT) – For more than a decade, the Alabama Democratic party has struggled to be competitive in statewide races while showing a steady decline each year.  The 2022 election cycle appears to also show lean times for the Democrats. A deeper look into that fact; a Democrat has held a state office seat only once since […]
WHNT-TV

Alabama Governors Race Approaching Election Day

Five days out from Primary election day, and the candidates are crisscrossing the state hoping you earn your vote. News 19 has a look at what the gubernatorial frontrunners were up to today, as we head into the home stretch of the campaign.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Mike Durant’s loans give him edge in Alabama Senate fundraising

Mike Durant has the most money and has spent the most money in his Alabama Senate campaign largely funded with his own money. According to the latest campaign finance disclosure reports leading up to the May 24 Republican primary, Durant, a Huntsville business executive and former Army POW, is dominating when it comes to funds to get his message to voters. He spent almost $4 million in a 4½-week span beginning April 1.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Alabama Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Malika Sanders-Fortier

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State senator Malika Sanders-Fortier wants to move across the street from the statehouse to the state capitol as she’s on the democratic ticket, trying to secure a nomination for governor. “I’ve always been a leader in the community, always concerned about the issues of the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Goobernatorial primary election straw poll: Pick a goober

Only a few shopping days left before the big GOP Goobernatorial primary election-palooza. Who ya got?. You’ve heard all the pros, cons, gossip, poison ads, conspiracy theories and fabricated gobbledygook gibberish. Now it’s time to pick your favorite Goober-palooza candidate based on spurious cartoons drawn in a frenzied panic on a fake deadline. It’s a cartoony straw poll.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Chambers County, Department of Justice unveil new school desegregation plan

After announcing a round of school closures this month, Chambers County is inching closer toward a plan to desegregate its schools. The U.S. Department of Justice, together with the school district and plaintiffs represented by the NAACP’s Legal Educational Defense Fund submitted a proposal Thursday afternoon to consolidate several Chambers County schools, and to address discipline, course offerings and student and staff diversity. The district says it will also gather community feedback in ongoing efforts to ensure students have equal access to educational opportunities.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

