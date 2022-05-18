ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls Councilors hear cases on dangerous buildings

By Zach Verdea
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, a public hearing on certain buildings and structures the city’s deemed dangerous, requiring demolition.

Homeowners or representatives were given the opportunity to present their case to councilors on their intentions with the current dilapidated structures.

Out of the eight cases presented to the council by Director of Development Services Terry Floyd, three were actually given extensions.

RELATED: Wichita Falls Councilors discuss updating electric codes

Two of those owners were in attendance to pitch their plans to council.

“When you have a homeowner saying that I want to sell this or turn it into a new structure or demolish it ourselves, that’s council to take an opportunity to either take their word for it or give them an extension but some of those structures are still pretty bad. So we’ll see in 60-90 days whether or not they’re going to be able to get those buildings back up to standards,” city of Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

This does not take away the dangerous structure designation.

While receiving a 90-day extension, the city can still move forward if actions aren’t followed through by the owners before the deadline.

