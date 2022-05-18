ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Harbor House plucks Ken-Ducky Derby winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harbor House of Louisville plucked the top three ducks from the 19th annual Ken-Ducky Derby according to a press release. There were 46,000 ducks at Waterfront Park April 30....

leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (5/20–5/22)

Poorcastle is back after two years lost to the pandemic, and it will have more experiences and just as much local talent as it always has (36 performers, in fact.) The lineup features a predictably talented group of Louisville musicians that runs across several genres. This three-day festival starts on Friday and ends on Sunday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

New inclusive children's playground opens in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — After years of development, a new inclusive playground has opened in New Albany. The Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park was designed using Me2's "Seven Principles of Inclusive Play" and features play structures that meet the ADA guidelines for accessibility. In a press release, Floyd County Parks...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Katy Perry makes stop at the Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pop star Katy Perry was in Louisville this weekend and stopped by the Louisville Zoo to meet some of the zoo's animal ambassadors. The zoo posted on Twitter that Perry got an up close encounter with one of the zoo's penguins, Simon, and sloth, Sebastian on Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Krispy Kreme offering Class of 2022 graduates free dozen doughnuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graduates can get a free box of a dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme. The doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is giving each graduating senior a free "senior day dozen" as a reward for their educational success. Graduating students get eight original glazed and four specialty doughnuts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Upworthy

This sister duo transformed their hometown into the 'Kindness Capital of Kentucky'

Rylyn Richins, 10, and her sister Raegan, 13, were heading home one day after a family outing in 2019 when they spotted several yard signs along the country road they were traveling down. The signs had the message "Just Be Kind" printed across them. The signs resonated with the sisters, who have two sisters with Down syndrome. A few hours later, when they arrived home in La Grange, Kentucky, they came up with a plan to create their own yard signs. The signs would bear the simple message "Be Kind," and would soon reach thousands of residents in La Grange—and beyond, PEOPLE Magazine reports.
LA GRANGE, KY
leoweekly.com

Beloved Dive Bar Seidenfaden’s Reopens After Months-Long Closure

After several months of being closed, Seidenfaden’s is now open again. The dive bar, which sat on the border of Germantown and Paristown, was known for dance parties, weekly themed TV/movie nights and for the “Crazy Ridenfaden Cyclists,” who end their rides with drinks together at the bar.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Southern Indiana Gets an Indian Grocery Store

Southern Indiana now has an Indian grocery store. Spiceland Indian Grocery opened in Clarksville at 706 E. Lewis and Clark Pkwy., Suite G, last week, and is now open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store serves spices, ready-to-eat and frozen foods, rice, flour, candy,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local animal shelter offering free adoptions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to a lack of space, and an organization known as the Best Friends Animal Society stepping in to help, some animals might get their furever homes over the next few days. It Takes a Village (ITV) is hosting an event on May 20 and 21 for free adoptions. These adoptions […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (5/20-5/22)

The big live music news moving into the weekend is the return of Poorcastle, the three-day music festival in Breslin Park that features nothing but local musicians. You should definitely go to that. It’s only $10 each day, $25 for the weekend. It’s a crash course in the Louisville music scene, and a place for discovery. But, if you’re looking for even more live music, or you and the heat don’t get along, we have three more shows to consider below.
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

World’s Largest Bounce House Coming to Louisville with Adult-Only Sessions

Your chance to feel like a kid again is coming to Louisville, Kentucky this June!. Have no fear, if you missed your opportunity to be a part of the World's Largest Bounce House in Indianapolis. We have another event coming to our region where you can bounce, hop, and play in the World's Largest Bounce House. Big Bounce America will be making a stop in Louisville, Kentucky for three days of fun with family and adult-only sessions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Meet the first minority owner of a bartending school in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is making a splash by operating her own bartending school. Breast cancer survivor Charisse LeMaster is the first minority owner of a bar tending school in Kentucky. What You Need To Know. A Louisville woman became the first minority owner of a bartending...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Ceremony to honor two music legends in local town

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A local Kentucky town is honoring The Everly Brothers and John Prine for their commitment to a festival that was named after them. Central City will hold a groundbreaking of Festival Square on May 23 at 10 a.m. at the corner of Broad Street and First Street. The Everly Brothers […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
