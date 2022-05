DAVIS, Calif. — There is a 'moo-ve' on the UC Davis campus to change the mascot from Gunrock the Mustang to a cow — yes, really. "We're already known as a UC cow town. There's obviously already a lot of cow merchandise here at UC Davis. A lot of students already think it's already a cow," said Mick Hashimoto, founder and chief of staff of the movement Cow4Mascot. "Other than that, it's really about creating school spirit, again, creating love for a school."

