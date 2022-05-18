ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandal trashes Ukrainian flags at San Francisco home

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Francisco family feels violated after someone has torn...

KTVU FOX 2

Anti-abortion activist allegedly stalked San Francisco doctor at home, work

SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities on Thursday announced charges against a man accused of stalking and threatening a San Francisco doctor who performed abortions, the district attorney's office said. Prosecutors said anti-abortion activist, Aaron Jonathan Hurley of Los Angeles, was among a group who barged into a San Francisco health care...
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Is Suing Property Owner of Tenderloin Boba Shop for 'Unsafe Conditions' Inside Building's SROs

The SF City Attorney’s Office is suing the property owner of Quickly—the Tenderloin boba shop found to also be in connection with an alleged car-burglary operation—for housing violations inside the building’s SROs. According to City Attorney David Chiu, the violations cited "unsafe conditions" that among many worrisome findings included large amounts of rodent droppings, dilapidated showers and toilet rooms, and cockroach infestations; the Marathon Hotel SROs above the Quickly are privately owned; this lawsuit filed exists outside the investigation by DA Chesa Boudint that pretains to a fencing ring allegedly operated by Quickly owners. [Chronicle]
KRON4 News

Search ends for missing South Bay man

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a missing South Bay man confirmed that the man has died. 58-year-old Peter Lan’s family said that he passed away quickly and peacefully. “The love that everyone has shown us, the care in our search for our father, and the messages we have received have allowed us […]
48hills.org

What if we let artists and homeless people take over all the empty SF office space?

Apple, which was one of the leaders in bringing workers back to the office, just announced it’s suspending that policy because of a new Covid spike.https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/17/technology/apple-delays-return-to-office.html Others will follow. But the spikes are just the beginning: The pandemic has changed some types of work, particularly office work, forever, and...
Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
indybay.org

Handmaids and Hangers at Bay Area Bans Off Our Bodies Protests

In San Jose, Jack Owicki, Probonophoto.org, in Oakland, Mishaa DeGraw, ProbonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographers. Top photo is of San Jose demo. In the San Francisco Bay Area cities of Oakland and San Jose people donned costumes and carried hand crafted signs expressing anger over the wave of abortion bans and restrictions on the horizon and in the here and now. Bans Off Our Bodies / Women's March national organization nixed use of certain symbols but....nevermind.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KRON4 News

Bay Area home sales down 17%, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area home sales are down approximately 17% from last year, according to a report by RE/MAX or Real Estate Maximums, which is an American international real estate company. The report said there were 4,099 housing transactions in April 2022 compared to 4,952 in April 2021 — a difference of 853 […]
Silicon Valley

Photos: San Jose home originally purchased for $24,000 sells for $1.67 million

A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
KTVU FOX 2

Burglar breaks into Daly City mosque twice to steal cash

DALY CITY, Calif. - Surveillance video shows a man breaking into the Daly City Islamic Center twice to steal cash donations. On his first visit May 2, "he breaks into the door. He went inside, he also breaks into the office," said mosque president Nabil Fara. He ended up stealing about $1,000 in cash donations.
KTVU FOX 2

Railroad 'quiet zone' approved for San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - For more than three years residents of several San Jose neighborhoods have been putting up with train horns all throughout the night. On Friday the city announced those sleepless nights are over as a railroad "quiet zone" has officially gone into effect. The problems started back...
oaklandside.org

Yes, it’s a surge: Wastewater tests reveal high level of COVID-19 in East Bay

Earlier this month, I posted a message on social media that drew a lot of responses. The post was simple enough, encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 frequently, especially as social gatherings increase during the spring and summer months. Afterward, messages came flooding in from friends and strangers alike, letting me know that they had recently gotten COVID. Many of these were people who, like myself, are vaccinated and boosted, and have taken great care to avoid contracting the virus.
SFGate

Tracking down the elusive Tiburon mariposa lily, only found in the Bay Area

The Tiburon mariposa lily (Courtesy Eric Hunt, Creative Commons) The Tiburon mariposa lily — also known as Calochortus tiburonensis — is rare. So rare it’s found in only one spot in the entire world: a serpentine outcrop in Marin County’s Ring Mountain Preserve. Adding to the flower’s geographic rarity is a temporal one. The flower only blooms a few weeks each year — usually appearing in late May or early June, and all but disappearing by July.
