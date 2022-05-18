ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Ric Flair Announces Original Four Horsemen Reunion for Starrcast V

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced that the original Four Horsemen will reunite for Starrcast V in July. The Last Ride For The Horsemen is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. You can view Flair’s announcement below. Tickets for Starrcast V go on sale...
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

WWE Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi Indefinitely, Merchandise Removed

UPDATED: WWE has taken an additional step toward Sasha Banks and Naomi over their walking out of Raw, removing their merchandise sections from WWE Shop. As PWInsider originally noted, all of Banks and Naomi’s merchandise has been pulled from the website and their sections no longer exist. Searching for either star comes up with no results.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Releases Medical Update on RK-Bro Following SmackDown

– As previously reported, The Usos beat RK-Bro on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Usos are now undisputed tag team champions. Following SmackDown, WWE issued a storyline announcement for Riddle and Randy Orton, noting they both underwent medical evaluations following the post-match attack by The Bloodline.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
411mania.com

Bobby Lashley on the Challenge in Wrestling Goldberg

– In an interview with the So Catch podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley spoke about wrestling Goldberg and more. Below are some highlights:. Bobby Lashley on Goldberg: “I’m a fan of wrestling across the board. I’m one of those guys that you’re probably never going to hear anything negative come out of my mouth, especially about anybody in the business. But I like Goldberg. I mean, Goldberg’s such a big name. We know Goldberg, he comes out there, and you know, Goldberg is Goldberg. To me, it was a challenge because having a match with him and then just being out there and seeing the spectacle that goes around Goldberg, I enjoyed it. If Goldberg ever needs to come back, I’m one of those guys that will raise my hand and take it any time.”
WWE
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler On Talent Backstage At WWE Smackdown

A new report has a potential spoiler regarding a talent backstage at tonight’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that LA Knight is backstage at the taping in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Knight has appeared in segments before tapings as a manager with Mace as his client. There’s no word on whether...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Plans For Roman Reigns’ Next Opponents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has lined up plans for Roman Reigns’ next three opponents for the next three WWE PPVs. According to the report, he will defend against Matt Riddle on July 2 at the Money in the Bank PPV. His next opponent will be Randy Orton at Summerslam on July 30. Then, he will face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Level Up#Combat
411mania.com

Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following updated lineup for next Wednesday’s show, which takes place in Las Vegas and is the final Dynamite before AEW Double or Nothing:. * Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Kyle O’Reilly...
WWE
411mania.com

Ultimate X Qualifier & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced four matches, including a qualifying bout for Ultimate X, for next week’s show. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling, which airs on AXS TV:. * Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley. *...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

WWE News: Dark Match From Before Smackdown, Lana Launches BrandArmy Site

WWE fans in attendance saw a tag team match before tonight’s Smackdown took place. PWInsider reports that The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky in the pre-show dark match. – CJ Perry, the former Lana, has launched her official BrandArmy website. The WWE alumna launched the exclusive content...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Files Two Trademarks For New Character Name

WWE has filed trademarks related to a new character name. Fightful Select reports that the company filed new trademark applications on May 17th for Giovanni Vinci and Gio Vinci. The trademarks are described as follows:. Mark For: GIOVANNI VINCI trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services,...
WWE
411mania.com

Sasha Banks Attends Steve Aoki Concert on Friday (Video)

– A video has surfaced online showing WWE Superstar Sasha Banks at a Steve Aoki concert last night (May 20). You can see a clip of Banks having fun at the concert below. Banks has largely been MIA since the news hit that she and tag team partner Naomi walked out during Monday Night Raw earlier this week. WWE announced on last night’s SmackDown that both Banks and Naomi are suspended indefinitely. They were stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship as well.
WWE
411mania.com

Two More Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown

WWE has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown in Grand Rapids, MI. They include Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn and Xavier Woods vs. Butch. Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s episode:. * Tag Team Title Unification Match: RK-Bro (RAW Tag Team Champions) vs....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For PWAD & SAW Yankee Doodle Slamboree

Stand Alone Wrestling & Pro Wrestling After Dark present Yankee Doodle Slamboree on Saturday with several titles on the line, and an updated lineup is online. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place in Norwich, Connecticut at 8 PM ET. You can get tickets here.
NORWICH, CT
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.18.22

It’s Wild Card Wednesday, meaning we find out the two Joker entrants in the Owen Hart Foundation tournaments. Other than that, we have two Dynamites left before Double Or Nothing and that means it is time to start hammering out a few more matches on the card. Most of the show is already set though and that can make things all the more interesting. Let’s get to it.
HOUSTON, TX
411mania.com

AEW Posts Video Of Bryan Danielson Ring Accident After AEW Rampage

AEW has posted the video of Bryan Danielson’s scary ring mishap that took place after the AEW Rampage taping. As previously reported, Danielson ended up with his leg caught between the ring and the elevated ramp during the post-main event attack by the Jericho Appreciation Society on himself and Jon Moxley. AEW posted the clip of the incident with Bryan Danielson and you can see it below.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy