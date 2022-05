The great revelation of this start of the season responds to the name of Carlos Alcaraz. The very young Spaniard, who had already shown flashes of enormous talent last year, has made history in these first months of 2022. Juan Carlos Ferrero's protégé scored two Masters 1000 (Miami and Madrid) and two ATP 500 (Rio and Barcelona), to the point of being pointed out as the future dominator of men's tennis.

TENNIS ・ 16 HOURS AGO