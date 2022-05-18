Fetterman undergoes procedure to implant pacemaker

Lt. Gov. and Senate candidate John Fetterman suffered a stroke Friday while on the campaign trail JohnFetterman.com

Hours before the polls were set to close, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, candidate for U.S. Senate, underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker after he suffered a stroke over the weekend.

Fetterman, who had a lead in the polls going into the final hours of election night, was up against fellow Democrats Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

According to a post on Twitter, Fetterman he was resting after the roughly two-hour procedure.

As the polls close, election results will tell whether or not the health issue affected his chances.

