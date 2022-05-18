ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fetterman undergoes procedure to implant pacemaker

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2pxG_0fhYzZZb00
Lt. Gov. and Senate candidate John Fetterman suffered a stroke Friday while on the campaign trail JohnFetterman.com

Hours before the polls were set to close, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, candidate for U.S. Senate, underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker after he suffered a stroke over the weekend.

Fetterman, who had a lead in the polls going into the final hours of election night, was up against fellow Democrats Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

According to a post on Twitter, Fetterman he was resting after the roughly two-hour procedure.

As the polls close, election results will tell whether or not the health issue affected his chances.

Results will be posted here as they begin to come in.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Conor Lamb
NorthcentralPA.com

Reducing stroke risk among Pennsylvania’s older adults starts with education, awareness

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, an important time to review the facts about strokes so you can better understand the risks – for you and for your loved ones. About 795,000 people have a stroke every year, including thousands of people in Pennsylvania, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). The good news is up to 80 percent of strokes are preventable and if one occurs, it is possible to treat and recover if caught early.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacemaker#U S Senate#Democrats#Twitter
NorthcentralPA.com

Get live voting updates from the Department of State

The Department of State has created an election night returns website, which will offer up-to-the-minute results from counties after the polls close at 8 p.m. on May 17. "Voters, candidates and the press can access this online resource, which provides the most comprehensive picture of how Pennsylvanians voted," Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said. "The department will post unofficial results on the site as we receive reports from each of Pennsylvania's 67 counties after the polls close."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy