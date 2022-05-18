Lula issues boil water advisory after water main break

A water main broke in Lula Tuesday evening, May 17, and residents are advised to boil water before drinking, cooking or preparing food.

The water main broke at the intersection of Toombs and Oconee streets. The boil water advisory is in effect for all residents east of Athens Street or any location experiencing low water pressure.

Other activities such as clothes washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water. The complete CDC guidance can be found here.

Repairs are underway and officials hope to resolve the issue by late evening Tuesday.