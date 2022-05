PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With more entering the field, medical professionals had the chance to stay sharp during a skills workshop Wednesday at Bradley University. Training group Skills Made Easy based out of Houston paid a visit to the school to provide an extra training opportunity for those in the field to practice with. Topics in focus included multiple aspects of essential care, including suturing, splinting and casting, skin biopsies, and more. Coding and billing patients for services was also covered. Everyone from nurse practitioners to medical doctors were welcome to attend.

BRADLEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO