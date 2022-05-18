Massie wins Republican nomination for U.S. House, 4th Congressional District

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It didn’t take long for the Winfield Generals track and field team to start racking up state titles Wednesday night in Charleston. Ian Johnson won the pole vault just before 6:30 pm with a successful jump of 13 feet 6 inches. Point Pleasants’ Cael McCutcheon finished second in the event after clearing the 13 foot mark. About an hour later, Winfield won three of the next four track finals as Rachael Withrow and Matthew Scheneberg won the 3200M races. In the girls 400M race, Allie Germann was named the winner after Oak Glen’s Kamela Ward was ruled to have run out of her lane.

