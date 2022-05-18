ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Massie wins Republican nomination for U.S. House, 4th Congressional District

By WSAZ News Staff
WSAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSAZ) - The incumbent has won the 2022 Republican primary for U.S. House in Kentucky’s...

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Ky. Gov. Beshear announces record low unemployment rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has posted its lowest-ever unemployment rate. He said Thursday it’s more proof of the state’s unprecedented economic momentum. The governor says the state’s seasonally adjusted, preliminary jobless rate was 3.9% in April. The Kentucky Center for Statistics says...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Night one of WV state meet belongs to Winfield

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It didn’t take long for the Winfield Generals track and field team to start racking up state titles Wednesday night in Charleston. Ian Johnson won the pole vault just before 6:30 pm with a successful jump of 13 feet 6 inches. Point Pleasants’ Cael McCutcheon finished second in the event after clearing the 13 foot mark. About an hour later, Winfield won three of the next four track finals as Rachael Withrow and Matthew Scheneberg won the 3200M races. In the girls 400M race, Allie Germann was named the winner after Oak Glen’s Kamela Ward was ruled to have run out of her lane.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Kings Island removes Slingshot ride

MASON, Ohio (WSAZ) - When a teenager in Florida died after investigators say he fell from a drop tower ride, WSAZ started digging into safety protocols at amusement parks in our local region. In April, we took our questions to the Ohio Department of Agricultures Chief of Amusement Ride Safety David Miran.
MASON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
WSAZ

Storms announce first heat wave/hot spell

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The late night sky flickered like a lit-up string of blinking Christmas lights in Northern Kentucky and parts of Southern Ohio as thunderstorms rumbled along the Ohio and Scioto River Valleys. So intense was the electrical display from Cincinnati to Portsmouth and then north along the Scioto Trail, Bob Evans Highway and Appalachian Highways that the sky lit up for miles around.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Athletes compete as extreme heat hits the region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Near record-breaking heat is hitting our region to kick off the weekend with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. Kanawha County Emergency Management Director CW Sigman said this is the hottest it has been in nearly two years, and people need to stay out of the sun and hydrate.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Remake Learning Days brings back hands-on learning for local kids

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hands-on learning was halted around the world during the pandemic. Now, two years later, Remake Learning Days is helping to bring it back. Donna Peduto, Executive Director of the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can get involved.
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy