ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

How Oklahoma lawmakers will spend your tax dollars revealed

By Brent Skarky/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The initial plans for how Oklahoma lawmakers plan to spend billons in Oklahoma taxpayer money is out. Like with most budgets at the State Capitol, this year’s deal comes down to two things: tax cuts and teacher pay.

“It’s a bill that appropriates $9.8 billion,” said Sen. Roger Thompson of Okemah, the head of the Senate Budget Committee on this year’s budget.

Plans were laid out in House and Senate committee meetings on Tuesday for the way Oklahoma could spend close to $10 billion in taxpayer dollars. This year’s budget is 10 percent larger than last year’s, with the state sitting on $1.5 billion dollars in savings.

“So we have a $1.5 billion surplus and we can only find a .5 percent increase for common ed?” said Sen J.J. Dossett of Owasso.

Almost $200M expected to eliminate 13-year-long waiting list for disability services

But Republican leadership say that’s not exactly the case. Close to $2 billion dollars more is coming into education budgets thanks to ARPA and CARES Act money for a close to 12 percent increase in overall education funding. That includes a $41 million teacher scholarship program that could give new teachers $25,000 to teach in state.

“We are making sure they don’t have the financial liability to become teachers in this state,” said Thompson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5NSj_0fhYyNKk00
Sen. Roger Thompson. Image KFOR

But Senate Democrats say there needs to be money in the budget for current teacher pay increases.

“I’m really worried about the education budget. Our schools are facing challenges and this is essentially a flat budget for our schools. I worry about the lack of a current teacher pay increase,” said Sen. Julia Kirt.

Children injured in UTV crash in Lincoln County

There will be no state grocery sales tax cut or corporate income tax cuts, but the 1.25 percent car sales tax cut stays and there will be a one-time inflation relief payment of $75 per person.

“We realize that makes a real difference in people’s lives and for others it doesn’t,” said Thompson

“I’m worried about sending $75 checks to every Oklahoman. I just don’t see how that is worth it. I wish it was income based so we could send it to people that need it now,” said Kirt

Legislators set aside $14 million for Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper pay increases.. Thompson said it didn’t influence tax cuts, but the close to $700 million for Project Ocean, the potential Panasonic deal to Pryor, stays in the budget.

“It is set into a savings account. If they do not come, that money just comes right back over to the GR,” said Thompson.

Oklahoma leads nation in ATV-related deaths; health and safety experts issue warning ahead of summer

Thompson says State savings could be close to $2 billon by the end of next fiscal year. Republicans say instability in the oil and grain markets warrant caution.

“What does it have to look like for us to start spending this money on people?” said Sen. Kay Floyd of Norman.

There are no mentions of school vouchers in any of these bills.. Over $32.5 million are going to DHS to try to cut the Developmentally Disabled wait list. These bills passed through State House and Senate appropriations committees Tuesday. They will head out onto the floors of both chambers this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Pryor, OK
City
Owasso, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoman#State Of Oklahoma#The State Capitol#House#Republican#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmakers look to share wealth amid surplus

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers are looking to share the wealth amid a surplus. In Oklahoma, there is a surplus and lawmakers want to share the wealth by splitting it up among taxpayers across the state. Some say the check Oklahomans will get is a total joke. It is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma legislation addressing LGBTQ youth in the classroom

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of the biggest issues facing education today is legislation addressing LGBTQ youth in the classroom. Today, the Oklahoma Legislature sent a bill to Gov. Kevin Stitt that would require students to use the bathroom of their biological sex. But there are other major laws and policy debates impacting students and parents on both sides of the issue.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma senator demands action on rising gas prices

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. James Lankford demanded action on the rising gas prices. For the first time ever, every state in the country is paying more than $4 a gallon. Oklahoma was one of the last three states to cross the $4 mark. Experts told KOCO 5 Oklahomans need...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy