ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Josh Shapiro the Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania; AP projects

By George Stockburger, Lauren Rude
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvZuu_0fhYxDTH00

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is officially the Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania.

Shapiro ran unopposed in the May 17 primary and will face Doug Mastriano in the November 8 general election according to the Associated Press.

Doug Mastriano wins Republican Pa. Governor race; AP projects
PA Election Results: PA Senate race, PA Governor race, local election results

On Tuesday Shapiro announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The 48-year-old has been crisscrossing the state campaigning the last few days, including stops in Meadville and Bedford County .

“On Monday evening, after taking a precautionary test ahead of his trip to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, Attorney General Josh Shapiro tested positive for COVID-19. Attorney General Shapiro is currently experiencing mild symptoms, and he plans to continue his work of serving the people of Pennsylvania as he isolates at home.

“Attorney General Shapiro will be back on the campaign trail next week and will kick off the general election campaign in Johnstown.”

JOSH SHAPIRO CAMPAIGN

In January, Shapiro endorsed Pittsburgh-area state lawmaker Austin Davis to be his running mate and lieutenant governor. However, Davis is running in a separate lieutenant governor race with State Rep. Brian Sims and Montgomery County financial planner Raymond Sosa.

Before his time as the attorney general for Pennsylvania, Shapiro was the chairman of the Board of Commissioners in Montgomery County. He is in his second term as the attorney general.

Shapiro entered 2022 with $13.4 million in his campaign account, which is a state record for a candidate. According to Q1 financial filings, Shapiro collected an extra $4.5 million in the first three months of 2022 and has $12 million more cash on hand than all nine Republican candidates combined.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Pa. Democrats remind voters to vote blue in general election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– State Democrats are reminding Pennsylvania voters to vote blue in the general election in November. State Representative Patty Kim, Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh, and others were at the Capitol on Friday, May 20, telling voters what’s at stake in the fall and also why they must vote for Josh Shaprio for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Meadville, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Brian Sims
WKBN

Judge blocks Biden from rolling back Title 42

A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday temporarily stopped the Biden administration from ending Title 42, the Trump-era border management policy that allowed officials to quickly expel foreign nationals at the border under pandemic conditions.
LOUISIANA STATE
WKBN

Title 42 must remain in place, judge rules

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Friday that the Biden administration must continue expelling migrants at the border under Title 42. Invoked at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Title 42 has allowed U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to immediately […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Democratic#Ap#Whtm#The Associated Press#Republican#Senate#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKBN

WKBN

31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy