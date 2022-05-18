ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

Democrat Nick Menapace endorsed in 37th State House District race

By Sten Spinella
The Day
 3 days ago

East Lyme — Nick Menapace announced this week that he’s been unanimously endorsed by Democrats in the 37th state House District to challenge Republican incumbent Holly Cheeseman of East Lyme in November.

Menapace, 32, has been a teacher for more than 10 years. He currently teaches at Kelly Middle School in Norwich, and he lives with his wife in the Niantic section of East Lyme.

His opponent, Cheeseman, is a ranking member of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee and is seeking her fourth term in the district, which includes the towns of East Lyme, Salem and, after redistricting, a portion of Montville.

Beth Hogan, East Lyme Democratic Town Committee Chair, nominated Menapace during an online convention last week.

“Nick has taken this challenge to ensure the people have a choice in this election in supporting democracy,” Hogan said. “Nick knows that the economic uncertainties have impacted our families, veterans and seniors. Nick Menapace knows that we have to fight for affordable health care and women's health, affordable housing, protecting our fragile environment; supporting small businesses and start ups in the creation of good paying jobs. Nick Menapace is ready to fight for us in Hartford.”

Menapace said in a news release that he’s excited to campaign and get his name out. “Taking a hands-on and active approach to involvement in my community has always been a part of my life that I'm passionate about and I’m grateful for the opportunity to do more for the residents of East Lyme, Salem, and Montville,” he said in the release.

Menapace’s campaign release also highlighted some of his policy goals.

“Nick believes that seniors, veterans, and working families should have access to affordable housing,” the release reads. “He believes that unions help to create strong communities and powerful economies. He believes government works best when it works for all people, that it can improve the quality of life for all while maintaining a healthy environment.”

