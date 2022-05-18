ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaza Hotel hosts annual 4th of July fireworks show

By Julia Romero
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Plans to celebrate our nation’s birthday are already underway across the Las Vegas valley.

For many hot spots across Southern Nevada, it will be the first time since the pandemic hit that 4th of July celebrations will resume traditional activities.

The Plaza Hotel and Casino has announced it will host its annual 4th of July fireworks show this summer.

Credit: The Plaza Hotel & Casino

For hotel guests, the celebration will get underway on July 2 with a pool party which will include music, a barbecue, and more.

The big night on the 4th of July gets underway at 9 p.m. with fireworks shot from its rooftops and lighting up the Las Vegas valley sky.

