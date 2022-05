WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jonathan Pak, 36, of Craven County, was sentenced to 216 months in prison for the distribution of approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine, two and a half kilograms of cocaine, more than 390 grams of heroin and 160 grams of fentanyl. According to court documents, evidence presented in court and other documents, from […]

