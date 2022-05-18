ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

‘The Fountainhead’ sculpture deteriorating; Casper to fill underground vault with slurry at City Hall

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will no longer run water at the fountain that is part of the sculpture named “The Fountainhead” at City Hall. Water has been contributing to deterioration of the sculpture, and staff recommended to the City Council on Tuesday that the fountain no longer be...

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Washington Square building could become home for single mothers

GREEN RIVER — On December 26, 2019, the Green River community nearly lost a historical landmark when the Washington Square building went up in flames. Now, two years and five months later, a future has been outlined for the building. Debra Moerke, a Casper resident, has announced her plans...
GREEN RIVER, WY
oilcity.news

Funky Junk Spring Edition returns this Saturday to central Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The block party celebrating local artisans and musicians returns to 6th and Durbin Street this Saturday, May 21. Over 60 craft vendors will be in attendance, along with food trucks and craft brews. The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday out in front of the Funky Junk District.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Interfaith finds new office space in North Casper to keep serving community from same neighborhood

CASPER, Wyo. — Interfaith of Natrona County is planning to move its office out of the former Roosevelt High School building, but will remain in North Casper. Interfaith, which provides a range of emergency services to people living at or below the poverty level, will move to 919 N. Durbin St., a building that previously housed Seton House administrative space.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Game & Fish to reopen Jessica’s Pond public access near Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Two public access areas at Jessica’s Pond will reopen on May 21. According to a release from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, the area just outside of Casper located near the Dan Speas Fish Hatchery was closed to construct a barrier to prevent the introduction of New Zealand Mudsnails into the hatchery. The snails are an aquatic invasive species that was discovered in the river several years ago, said the release.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
Government
oilcity.news

Who should do something about Natrona County property taxes?

CASPER, Wyo — City and county officials agree that property taxes have increased due to a continued influx of buyers inflating the market, many of them bringing cash to bidding wars on unseen properties. But there is disagreement about what can and should be done about it, and whether...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Mini hot air balloons? New organizers weaving community ideas into plans for NIC Fest’s return

CASPER, Wyo. — Some fresh faces are helping organize NIC Fest’s return to Casper this summer and are weaving ideas gathered from the community into plans for the event. “We got a ton of ideas from people,” Andy Couch, who came on as executive director of the Nicolaysen Art Museum in October 2020, said Thursday next to a NIC Fest idea board in the lobby of the museum. “Some of these are great and super fun.”
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#The Fountain#Urban Construction#The City Council
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (5/20/22–5/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Chance of snowy, windy Friday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Cool, wet conditions will linger through Casper and much of Wyoming through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. A chance of rain and snow is expected on Friday morning, with chances of mainly rain after 2 p.m. The high will hit around 46 degrees, and wind gusts up to 29 mph are likely.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
oilcity.news

Obituary: James (Jim) Wilson Curry

May 7, 1947 – May 11, 2022 (age 75) James (Jim) Wilson Curry of Casper, Wyoming passed away on May 11, 2022 after a valiant battle with Myeloid Sarcoma cancer. Jim was born on May 7, 1947 to Jack and Kay Curry of Rock River, Wyoming. He spent his youth on the Wyoming range, ranching with his family. Jim was a reluctant rancher, but a true cowboy to his core, nonetheless. He lived the cowboy code starting from an early age, and it was a defining characteristic that stayed with Jim until his death. A stand-out athlete at Rock River High School, Jim was a devoted supporter of sports his entire life. He competed in both basketball and track in high school, but grew to love playing golf above all. While he loved being on the golf course, watching his children and grandchildren compete in their chosen activities brought Jim immeasurable joy.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Donelan, Guseman, Villegas

John Wesley Donelan, 47, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming with his family by his side. John was born July 2, 1974 in Laramie, Wyoming to Jerry and Janet Donelan. John graduated from Saratoga High School in 1992 and received a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wyoming in 1997, where he also played football as a defensive end. John married Angie Anselmi on March 31, 2000 in Pinedale, Wyoming. John was blessed to gain a stepson, Luke McConville, and had two children, Beau and Ruby.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (5/19/22–5/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Kasztner, Lucous, Cardwell

Norbert Hans Jorge “Norby” Kasztner: 1953 – 2022. Norbert Hans Jorge Kasztner, 68, of Casper, died May 15, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions after complications from a lifelong battle with type-1 diabetes. He was born on August 22, 1953 to Gyula and Nelly Kasztner in...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mills Police seeks public help again to locate missing teen

CASPER, Wyo. — Mills Police Department has renewed its appeal to the public for help finding teenager Josiah Decker. Decker was last seen wearing a black Natrona County High School ROTC sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots at around 10 a.m. Thursday, when he was dropped off at school.
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Below-freezing temps expected overnight Saturday and Sunday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing by sunrise Saturday in most of central Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. This includes the lower elevations and Natrona County. “Those with sensitive outdoor vegetation will want to take steps to mitigate plants freezing,” the...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy