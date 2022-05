Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals went from last place to first place in the AFC South Division with a 10-7 record. Then, the Bengals went on one of the best postseason runs in NFL history with wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Tennessee Titans, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As AFC champs, Cincinnati lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in the Super Bowl.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO