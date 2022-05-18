ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erislandy Lara: People Are Avoiding Me at 160 Just Like They Did at 154

By BoxingScene Staff
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-division world champion Erislandy Lara is gearing up to make a defense of his WBA "regular" middleweight title against veteran Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan on May 28th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The card will be headlined by a lightweight showdown between Gervonta 'Tank'...

