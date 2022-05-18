CSULB Graduates Celebrate Huge Milestone at Commencement Ceremony

Community and Unity People's Kite Festival: Four hours of fluttery fun will twirl, dart, and delight as the cultural festival, presented by Clockshop, returns to Los Angeles State Historic Park. Entry is free, you're invited to show with a kite or simply watch, and demos from a host of kite pros will take place. The Chinese American Museum will have a craft-making area, DJs and live bands will provide a stirring soundtrack, and food trucks will stop by the event, "a day full of joy, culture, and uplift through the arts." Flutter by, with your kite in tow, on Saturday, May 21 from 2 to 6 o'clock.
Comments / 0