WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chilly air is here to stay in Kansas for the first part of the weekend. It may not feel like May with highs running 20 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Although some snowflakes may mix with the rain showers in northwest Kansas, accumulation is not likely. Even where we see some rain showers, amounts will be well under .25″

WICHITA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO