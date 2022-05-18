Kenergy: Semi driver leaves scene after causing power outage

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Kenergy officials said a semi driver that caused a power outage for hundreds of people left the scene before authorities could arrive.

Kenergy said the semi hit a power line Tuesday causing an outage for over 600 people in Henderson County.

Officials said power is restored.

Kenergy said anyone with information on the semi driver should call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

