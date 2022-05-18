ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Secret Invasion Making Major Change to Nick Fury

By Nathaniel Brail
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney just held their annual upfront presentation where they unveiled an amazing first trailer for their upcoming series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The studio revealed a bunch of cool details about their upcoming series like Benedict Wong returning as Wong in She-Hulk, and that the series will have a shorter than...

comicbook.com

Comments / 6

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
theplaylist.net

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Michael Waldron Admits Adding Tom Cruise As Iron Man Was A Brief Idea For The Marvel Film

When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmen Ejogo
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Olivia Coleman
Person
Christopher Mcdonald
Person
Ben Mendelsohn
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Dermot Mulroney
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Martin Freeman
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Don Cheadle
Glamour

Jason Momoa Is Reportedly Dating Eiza González After Split From Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa is reportedly moving on from ex-wife Lisa Bonet. According to People, the Aquaman star is currently dating I Care a Lot actor Eiza González. Momoa is currently filming the latest installment of the Fast & Furious series, Fast X, in Italy. Though it’s unconfirmed whether or not González will appear in the film, she previously played the role of Madame M in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. While it seems reasonable to speculate that the pair may have met on set, this could be a coincidence.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Invasion#Beard#C Mon
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" Reboot

FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year. Luckily for fans of her...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves to Paramount Network From Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. The “Yellowstone” spinoff series “6666” is joining the mothership show on Paramount Network. It was previously reported that the new show would air exclusively on Paramount+. It will now run on the linear network first before episodes are made available to stream on demand. A premiere date has not been set. “6666” was originally announced in February 2021 as one of several new shows on the development slate of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show takes place at the real 6666 ranch in Texas. It was featured in Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” with Jimmy (Jefferson...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy