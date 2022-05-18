ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Battling knee issue

Wade is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies due to stiffness...

Oakland A's fans staying home in droves; Coliseum attendance plummets

OAKLAND -- All eyes are on the Golden State Warriors as they kick off the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night in San Francisco, while the city the Warriors left behind is also getting some attention for the lack of eyes. The Oakland Athletics are now averaging just over 8,000 fans per game - down from more than 20,000 in 2019 - and the empty seats are becoming something of a spectacle.    "I moved here in 1980," said  Mary Ann Waterman as she arrived at Wednesday's matinee at the Oakland Coliseum. "Billy Martin was the manager. I've been A's fan ever since....
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
Crawford's wife recruiting Soto to Giants amid trade speculation

If the Giants decide to go after Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto, they may be able to solicit the help of Jalynne Crawford. The Nationals might be open to trading Soto, who is set to receive a record salary through arbitration next year. But whether the 23-year-old remains with the Nationals long-term after he hits free agency in 2024 appears up in the air, and the team may feel “compelled” and “motivated” to trade Soto this season, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.
Former Giants fan-favorite infielder Panik retires from MLB

One of the most popular Giants of the last decade has quietly retired. Joe Panik, who joined Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt to form one of baseball's best infields in the middle of the last decade, confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area that his playing days are over. Panik said he's loving spending time with his wife, Brittany, and his seventh-month old daughter Mikayla, the couple's first child.
Jaguars hire former 49ers executive

Many Jacksonville Jaguars fans aren’t too fond of general manager Trent Baalke or think much of his time with the San Francisco 49ers. They’re not going to be too thrilled to hear that he’s hiring one of his former co-workers now. The Jaguars announced Wednesday that they...
Draymond takes hilarious shot at Warriors villain Barkley

Charles Barkley has been a villain in the Bay Area for the better part of two decades. It began in 2007 when he dissed the city of Oakland after the Warriors upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks. In the early days of the Warriors' dynasty, Barkley refused to believe a core of "jump shooters" like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson could bring home an NBA championship.
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
Blues' Justin Faulk: Chips in with assist

Faulk recorded an assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 2. Faulk has picked up a helper in both games of this second-round series. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to six helpers through eight playoff outings overall. He's added 23 hits, 19 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating while logging important minutes in a top-four role on the St. Louis blue line.
Ravens' Brent Urban: Signs with Ravens

Urban signed a one-year contract with the Ravens on Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Urban missed the second half of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn triceps but will attempt to carve out a role in Baltimore during the offseason. He appeared in six games with the Cowboys last year and racked up three tackles and a pass defense.
Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
Royals' Michael Taylor: In COVID protocols

Taylor (undisclosed) was scratched from Wednesday's game against the White Sox because he entered MLB's COVID-19 protocols, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. It's unclear whether or not Taylor tested positive for the virus, but he'll be unavailable until he clears the testing protocols regardless. The 31-year-old is likely to land on the injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale versus Chicago. Kyle Isbel figures to see more run in the outfield during his absence.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Working with first team

Ojulari was seen working as the first-team outside linebacker during OTAs on Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports. The second-year product out of Georgia was the Giants' starting outside linebacker opposite from rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux during the team's third OTA session of the offseason. Ojulari has also worked to bulk up this offseason, adding 10 pounds to work his way up to 255 according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Ojulari's added mass combined with his production as a rookie - 49 tackles and eight sacks over 17 games with 13 starts - has likely established him as one of the team's two starting outside linebackers heading into the coming 2022 regular season.
