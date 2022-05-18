Angels' Cesar Valdez: Contract selected by Halos

Rogers earned the save after allowing zero runs on one hit and one walk across 1.1 innings during Thursday's 2-0 win over the Phillies. He struck out two. Rogers entered with two outs in the eighth and allowed a two-out single to Kyle Schwarber that put runners on first and third. The left-hander closed the door on the Phillies' rally by getting Nick Castellanos to ground into a fielders choice. Rogers worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to notch his third multi-inning save and his 15th total of the season. The offseason acquisition has been nearly perfect for the Padres to start the season, blowing just one save in 16 attempts while sporting a 20:3 K:BB.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO