Anaheim, CA

Angels' Cesar Valdez: Contract selected by Halos

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Valdez had his contract selected by the Angels on Tuesday. The 37-year-old joined...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Bailey Ober: Slated to start Sunday

Ober (groin) is expected to start Sunday's game against the Royals, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that Ober would return during the Twins' weekend series against the Royals, and the right-hander will ultimately take the mound in Sunday's series finale. Prior to Ober's three-week absence, he posted a 2.75 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 19.2 innings over four starts to begin the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Remains out of lineup

Torrens isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Torrens recently had a string of six consecutive starts in which he hit .263 with two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts, but he'll now retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Cal Raleigh will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Notches 15th save

Rogers earned the save after allowing zero runs on one hit and one walk across 1.1 innings during Thursday's 2-0 win over the Phillies. He struck out two. Rogers entered with two outs in the eighth and allowed a two-out single to Kyle Schwarber that put runners on first and third. The left-hander closed the door on the Phillies' rally by getting Nick Castellanos to ground into a fielders choice. Rogers worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to notch his third multi-inning save and his 15th total of the season. The offseason acquisition has been nearly perfect for the Padres to start the season, blowing just one save in 16 attempts while sporting a 20:3 K:BB.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not starting Friday

Marte is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs. Marte returned to the lineup Thursday after missing two games with a sore hand, and he'll head back to the bench for Friday's matchup with Chicago, though there's been no indication he aggravated the injury. Yonny Hernandez will man second base in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Swipes fourth base

Franco went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Tigers. Franco reached base multiple times in a game for the first time in seven starts, collecting only one hit across 26 at-bats in the span. However, Franco was productive early on in Wednesday's game, tallying his run scored in the first frame prior to stealing his fourth base of the season one inning later. Overall, Franco is hitting .272/.297/.429 with 23 runs scored, 16 RBI and four home runs across 155 plate appearances on the campaign.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Joey Gallo: Sitting out series finale

Gallo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports. Gallo will give way to Marwin Gonzalez in left field for the series finale. The 28-year-old Gallo had started in each of the Yankees' last eight games, going 5-for-31 with two home runs, five walks, five runs and three RBI.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Activated for Friday's start

Wacha (side) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Mariners on Friday. The 30-year-old spent the 15-day minimum on the shelf after going down with left intercostal irritation, and the brevity of his absence will allow him to return without a minor-league rehab assignment. Wacha threw a two-inning simulated game earlier this week but hasn't seen game action since May 3, so he could have some minor workload limitations in his first start back. The right-hander is off to a strong start in 2022 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through five starts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Remains on bench

Odor will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Odor has made just a single start against a southpaw all season. He won't add to that total here, with lefty Jalen Beeks set to open for Ryan Yarbrough, who also throws from the left side. Chris Owings will get the start at second base.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Getting leg checked out

Ramirez will receive an MRI after he was removed in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Reds when he fouled a ball off his right shin, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Ramirez initially stayed in the game and completed the plate appearance with an RBI...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Chips in with assist

Faulk recorded an assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 2. Faulk has picked up a helper in both games of this second-round series. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to six helpers through eight playoff outings overall. He's added 23 hits, 19 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating while logging important minutes in a top-four role on the St. Louis blue line.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Lands on restricted list

Almora (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list prior to Friday's game at Toronto. Almora is one of four players to be placed on the restricted list ahead of Friday's series opener in Toronto, which likely means they are all unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada. Aristides Aquino will join the big-league club as outfield depth for this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane Baz: Throws 24 pitches

Baz (elbow) allowed one hit and one run while striking out five and walking none across 2.1 innings Thursday during a rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham. Baz made his first rehab appearance since undergoing elbow surgery March 21. He allowed a leadoff home run to Lewin Diaz in the second inning but racked up plenty of swings and misses otherwise. Baz threw only 24 pitches and is not eligible to return from the injured list until early June, so he will likely make a few more outings with Durham.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Luke Jackson: Loses arbitration case

Jackson (elbow) will receive a $3.6 million contract for 2022 after losing his arbitration case with Atlanta on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Jackson suffered a torn UCL late in spring training and underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-April. The right-hander will miss the entire 2022 season and should also be unavailable early in 2023.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Wyatt Mills: Sent to Triple-A

Mills was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. Mills had a 1.17 ERA over his first six appearances, but he'll head to the minors after giving up three runs in his past two outings. The 27-year-old could rejoin Seattle's bullpen mix later in the campaign.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Riding pine Friday

Cain isn't starting Friday against the Nationals. Cain will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games as Tyrone Taylor starts in center field and bats eighth. Since the start of May, Cain has hit .205 with a double, six runs, an RBI and 14 strikeouts over 11 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Evan White: Plays six in rehab debut

White (sports hernia) started at first base and went 0-for-2 over six innings in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Sacramento on Wednesday. White kicked off his rehab assignment with a quiet day, but he apparently made it through his stint no worse for wear and will likely bump up to playing a full game soon. The once-promising prospect is likely to be optioned to the Rainiers once he's activated from the injured list, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
SEATTLE, WA

