FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - This Saturday, for the first time in two years, a 13 year University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) tradition is making its way back to campus. Michelle Bartlett, the founder of the Really Free Sale held annually at UAF said, “I have things in my house that really belong in somebody else’s house and did we have enough in this community? Yes we did, but it was in the wrong houses.”

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 16 HOURS AGO