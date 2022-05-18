14 local breweries to participate in Spokane ‘Ales for ALS’ event

Credit: Perry Street Brewing via Instagram

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fourteen local breweries are teaming up to raise money for ALS research and the ALS community.

On June 4, Humble Abode Brewing is hosting Ales for ALS, an upcoming release party to support a great cause! This nationwide event has raised over $3.5 million for ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI).

Breweries from 38 states and three countries have participated, brewing delicious and unique beers while supporting a great cause. The event in Spokane features 14 local breweries, including Perry Street Brewing, Whistlepunk Brewing Co., Yaya Brewing Company, and more.

The event is from 1-6 p.m. and tickets are available here. But hurry, they’re going quick!

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.