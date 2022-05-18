Texas Longhorns WR coach Brennan Marion posts Lee Brice lyrics as possible recruiting pitch; Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett responds

In the NIL era of college football, programs and coaches are getting creative with their recruiting pitches.

But there's clearly still room for a good, old-fashioned thinly-veiled tweet.

On Tuesday, Texas wide receiver coach/pass game coordinator Brennan Marion, previously the wide receiver coach at Pittsburgh, tweeted out Lee Brice lyrics as a possible message to transfer portal Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner.

"There’s a rumor going round about me & you... Stirring up our lil town... The last week or 2... There’s a rumor going round round round what you say we make it true...," his tweet read.

Addison has been closely tied to both Texas and USC in recent weeks.

If, in fact, it is a thinly-veiled message to Addison, it was one that was quickly addressed by former Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was recently selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Addison is coming off a visit to USC, but Alabama and Texas are also heavily involved in the race for his recruitment, although there are growing rumblings that the Crimson Tide may be eliminated .

Given the relationship between Marion and Addison from their time together at Pitt, the Longhorns should have a solid chance of landing him,

Addison is likely the top prize in the transfer portal.

Last season, the dynamic pass-catcher hauled in 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Marion is pulling out all the stops, including country music lyrics, to woo his former star pupil.