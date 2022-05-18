ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Weber State's Rahe, wife ready for next chapter

By Jeff Rhineer
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7s6Z_0fhYsstp00

OGDEN, Utah — While on vacation last week in South Carolina, Randy Rahe was thinking about Weber State's upcoming summer workout program. But for the first time since he became the Wildcats' head basketball coach 16 years ago, something felt wrong.

"I didn't feel the same way about it," said Rahe. "I just didn't quite have the same passion, the same excitement. I told myself that if I ever lose any of that, I'm going to know it's time to go. It kind of hit me: 'I think I'm ready to be done.'"

With his recently announced retirement , Coach Rahe leaves as the winningest coach in Weber State and Big Sky Conference history with 316 wins. He led the Wildcats to five Big Sky championships, three trips to the NCAA tournament, and he was named the Big Sky coach of the year four times. But his number one priority was doing it the right way.

"It's been an honor and a privilege for me to be the head basketball coach at Weber State the last 16 years," said Rahe. "It's a responsibility I took very seriously. I just wanted to run a program what I felt was the right way. Try to do it with character and integrity and bring in great kids, graduate kids, follow the rules. We worked hard at that, nothing fancy, just try to do it the right way and build a strong culture. I feel good about walking away knowing that we did just that."

Coach Rahe is retiring along with his wife, Laura. She has been a division one referee for the past 30 years, and supervised student teachers, and taught basketball classes at Weber State for the last 16 years at Weber State. Randy and Laura have a vacation planned for Italy this summer, but after that, they're not sure what's next, other than spending time together and with their two sons.

"I've been consumed by this stuff for basically 37 years of college coaching," Randy said. "It consumes you — 24/7, 365 days a year, it never leaves your mind. I know that I've probably at times neglected Laura and the kids a little bit too much. Now it's our time."

"We've got this big, bright, wide-open future," Laura added. "We're going to keep expanding instead of expiring."

"I think I quit at the right time because she still likes me a little bit," Randy joked. "A couple more years of this she might have not liked me as much, so it's time for us to go, whatever it is, have some fun."

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Utah Basketball Makes It Official With Wisconsin Transfer Ben Carlson

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball announced Thursday afternoon that Wisconsin transfer Ben Carlson is officially a Ute. Carlson becomes the fifth newcomer for the Runnin’ Utes along with Wilguens Exacte Jr, Keba Keita, Mike Saunders Jr, and Luka Tarlac. The 6-foot nine-inch power forward will add more welcomed size for the Utes in the 2022-23 season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Hires Amber Whiting As Head Coach

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball has its new head coach in place for the Big 12 era. Amber Whiting will take over for Jeff Judkins, who announced his retirement after a 21-year run last April. Whiting comes to BYU from Burley High School in Idaho, where she led her program to a state championship in 2022.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
Ogden, UT
Local
Utah College Basketball
Ogden, UT
Sports
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
Ogden, UT
College Basketball
gastronomicslc.com

New Murray food hall amongst latest food openings

It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
MURRAY, UT
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Finishes Round One Of 2022 PGA Championship Under-Par

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Tony Finau went to the clubhouse following the opening round of the 2022 PGA Championship with a scorecard under-par. The 2022 PGA Championship is being played at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma from May 19-22. After his opening day at the...
TULSA, OK
ABC4

Strong winds usher in big changes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah today.  The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it won’t […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Rahe
ABC4

Utah’s own Top Gun pilot

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been nearly 40 years since the original Top Gun movie came out. For one Utah man though, it has nearly been the same amount of time since he served in the Top Gun program. The Top Gun program was created in 1969 as a way to reduce aviation deaths and […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
luxuryrealestate.com

Sleek Contemporary One Level Living in Murray, Utah!

Located at 1137 W Cumulus Crest Way in Murray, Utah!. 4 Bedrooms | 3 Full Baths | 1 Partial Bath | Approx. 4,000 SF | .23 Acres | Offered at $915,000. Sleek, contemporary home offers the convenience of one-level living with the bonus of a fully finished lower level. Buyers will be the beneficiaries of so many upgrades including an extended 3-car garage with an exit door, can lighting, under cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, farm sink, 6 burner gas stove, double ovens, and custom Mountain Crest cabinetry. There are three bedrooms on the main level including the Master suite and bath with an oversized shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. The lower level is finished with a comfy theatre room (120" screen), a wet bar in the recreation room, a 4th bedroom and full bath, and lots and lots of storage. Beautifully landscaped flat yard is fully fenced and has an expanded patio area and a gas bbq line. The area has gorgeous mountain views and is nestled in this Murray Cove Ivory Homes development within walking distance to the Jordan River Parkway trail system, and minutes from schools, shopping, and the freeway.
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

This structure will remain after the rest of the Utah State Prison is torn down

SALT LAKE CITY — In David Amott's eyes, the Utah State Prison chapel isn't just a church; it's a symbol of the Utah community and reformation. "It's about the people of Utah who donated the money to make sure that this building was constructed ... and how this wonderful synergy was created in the 1950s and early '60s to discuss this thing amongst the people on the inside of the prison and the people on the outside," said Amott, the executive director of Preservation Utah. "Together, they really made a space that will make a difference."
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky Conference#Retirement#Weber State
kslnewsradio.com

Huntsville’s closed monastery; an Ogden landmark steeped in faith

As the monk population declined, residents and landowners established the Ogden Valley Land Trust in 1998 in an effort to preserve of the land and rural lifestyles in the area. Although the Catholic monastery officially closed its doors in 2017, Huntsville resident Bill White purchased the land in 2016. The...
HUNTSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Davis School District announces its Teacher of the Year award

FARMINGTON, Utah — Davis School District has named Andrew Bird as its Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Bird teaches medical anatomy and other health science topics at Woods Cross High School. The announcement was made Thursday morning at the school during a pep assembly. Bird...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

The Justice Files: The mysterious death of Austin Lockey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It was a typical Monday morning for Austin Lockey. By the end of the day, it wasn’t normal. He was found dead at his desk and his family is unsatisfied with the police investigation and is still seeking answers. “My brother Austin, he’s a former marine, served our country […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Bob Dylan to debut new album at Eccles Theater in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Live at the Eccles is excited to present the “BOB DYLAN: Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour” this summer. On June 30 at 8 p.m., Bob Dylan will be debuting his newest, critically-acclaimed album “Rough and Rowdy Ways” at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City. As noted by Rolling […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy