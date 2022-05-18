Krispy Kreme holding statewide fundraiser for families of Utah boys

All Krispy Kreme locations in Utah will hold a statewide fundraiser to raise money for the families of two 3-year-old Eagle Mountain boys killed by a reckless and imparied driver .

On Saturday between 3-8 p.m., Krispy Kreme will collect donations and give a dozen original glazed doughnuts for each $10 donation made.

In addition, all stores will offer the $10 Original Glazed Dozen with 100% of the proceeds going to the families of Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson. Customers looking to donate or buy the doughnuts should ask for the "Odin & Hunter Dozen."

The boys were killed May 2 when a car traveling at a high speed careened off the road and into the corral where they were playing . Two counts of felony manslaughter were filed against 25-year-old Kent Cody Barlow who tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines.

Krispy Kreme locations in Utah can be found below:

Cache County

1051 North Main Street, Logan

Davis County

968 North Main Street, Layton

Salt Lake City County

48 West 10600 South, Sandy

3370 South 5600 West, West Valley City

Utah County

417 West University Parkway, Orem,

5806 Pony Express Parkway, Eagle Mountain (Mobile Shop at Cory B Memorial Park)

Weber County

4212 Riverdale Road, Riverdale