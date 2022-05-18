ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Sauced N’ Loaded sports bar put the finishing touches on new location

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iMq2_0fhYr61L00

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Do you like wings? What about watching sports while eating wings?

A new restaurant held a soft opening in Mercer County. Sauced N’ Loaded is a full sports bar and grill located in Mercer Mall.

Marcus Hodge is the owner of Sauced N’ Loaded and J and Z Grilling in Bluefield. He said when the space became available, he and his team had to take the golden opportunity.

“It’s a blessing to kind of do things for the community. To get all of the family together where you can actually bring your children, sit down and enjoy good food. Drinks for the adults, still with your kids, and have a good time,” said Hodge.

Hodge is excited about the upcoming grand opening celebration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

West Virginia Miners in need of host families

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While it certainly feels like it now, the summer months return soon, and summer sports are ready to get started as well. Before their season starts, West Virginia Miners are in need of host families for this summer. Host families just need to provide a bed and meal for the players […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

New one-of-a-kind store opens in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A unique new store opens in downtown Bluefield in Mercer County. The 3KPG store is an exclusive shoe and apparel store owned by Tavon Askew and Jerontae Hunter. The main features of the store include streetwear fashion and shoes you cannot find around the area.Both Hunter and Askew say they had […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Camp Hope to be held at Glade Springs Resort this summer

GLADE SPRINGS RESORT, WV (WVNS) – Summer will be here before we know it, and with that comes camps like Camp Hope!   Camp Hope is a bereavement camp sponsored by Hospice of Southern WV. The camp is meant for children ages 7-17 who are coping with the death of a significant person. Children will […]
DANIELS, WV
WVNS

Jimmies Restaurant holds soft opening

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One restaurant in Princeton is testing out its menu for residents in the community. Jimmies Restaurant is holding its soft opening to the public to work out any bugs they encounter. They are not new to the Grassroots District though, Jimmies was open about 100 years ago.Owner Jamie Hall said she […]
PRINCETON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, WV
Lifestyle
Mercer County, WV
Sports
County
Mercer County, WV
Bluefield, WV
Lifestyle
City
Bluefield, WV
Bluefield, WV
Sports
WVNS

Coaches Caravan makes a stop in Southern WV

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Mountaineer fans in Southern West Virginia got a special treat on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Those who enjoy each and every Gold and Blue athletic program gathered in Glade Springs to greet a few very special guests. The Coaches Caravan returned to the area, as the day kicked off with […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Seniors take a trip down memory lane at Crescent Elementary

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Seniors at Woodrow Wilson High School took a trip down memory lane on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Former students of Crescent Elementary walked through the halls of their old stomping grounds to the cheers of current students and teachers. The event is a long-beloved tradition for students in Raleigh County, as […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Power outage in Bluewell leaves 1,200 without power

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS)– More than 1,000 customers are without power in Bluewell, Mercer County. According to the Appalachian Power Outage Map, 1,233 customers lost power on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 7:20 am. Appalachian Power said the reason is equipment related and the estimated restoration time is later in the day of May 20, 2022, […]
BLUEWELL, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley prepares for the return of Founder’s Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley’s Parks and Recreation Department is set to bring its Founder’s Day Celebration. Held at the Wildwood House Museum, home of General Beckley, the event was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event is a joint venture between Parks and Recreation and the Raleigh County Historical Society. […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bar#Grilling#Good Food#Food Drink#Sauced N Loaded#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank holds another giveaway

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Mountaineer Food Bank continues to have its Mobile Food Pantry for those in need. Boxes of fresh food were given to families at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley on May 18, 2022. The Food Bank started coming to the Beckley area right after the pandemic began. Staff further said they […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Nitro track athlete gets police escort from graduation to meet

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Nitro’s Damon Crandall was set to graduate at 7:00 p.m. and then run in the 400 meter at 7:55 p.m. They couldn’t move the race time, and they couldn’t move the graduation time. So Crandall’s coaches, Nitro Police, and Charleston Police figured out a way to get him to the field in time […]
NITRO, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley looking to fill multiple seasonal positions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The city of Beckley is hiring positions for the summer months.Administrators are looking to fill all sorts of roles, from gift shop cashier and tour guide to ticket taker and pool manager. Applicants must have a valid West Virginia driver’s license and pass a drug and background check to get the job. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local church put together lunch for Bluefield first responders

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A local church in Mercer County continues a tradition where they help celebrate law enforcement and others in the area. To celebrate National Police Week, the Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church in Bluefield decided to restart its annual first responder’s luncheon. It is the 14th year the church hosted the lunch at […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Summit Bechtel Reserve to hold a summer job fair

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– If you’re looking to work this summer, there are plenty of opportunities for you at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. Jobs are available for everyone including opportunities as canopy tour guides for the adventurous and administrative positions for those not so fond of the outdoors. While checking out jobs available, you can […]
GLEN JEAN, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County businesses gather at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local businesses in Raleigh County got the opportunity to show off what they have to offer. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual Business Show on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Tamarack.  Michelle Rotellini, the President of the Chamber, said it is a perfect way to network with businesses […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

The Legacy Of The Secret Sandwich Society Lives On As Community Comes Together To Rebuild

Fayetteville, a small town in the heart of West Virginia known for its rafting and outdoor community, hosts a variety of places to eat popular with residents and visitors. The Secret Sandwich Society, a town favorite restaurant and a hotspot for the music scene in Fayetteville, was popular for their unique sandwiches and late night live music. The restaurant lived in a historic 100 year old building.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Landing zone cleared at Shady Spring High School

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – A landing zone was cleared near Shady Spring High School due to a construction site injury early in the day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a construction site accident in the area resulted in an injury requiring the need for a landing zone at Shady […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County Farmer’s Market to set up in Oak Hill on Thursday

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Farmer’s Market announced Wednesday that it would be setting up with several vendors in Oak Hill on Thursday. The market will be held beneath the pavilion beside the Department of Health and Human Resources building in Oak Hill between 2:00pm and 6:00pm. Featured vendors for the event will include,
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Lineup announced for Groovy 94.1, Theatre WV Summer Concert Series

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Classic hits broadcast station Groovy 94.1 and Theatre West Virginia have announced the artist lineup for their upcoming Summer Concert Series. The series, sponsored by New, Taylor & Associates, will feature several tribute acts presenting the greatest hits of yesteryear from musical favorites such as the Eagles and Elvis Presley.
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy