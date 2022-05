Manchester City are understood to be in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder to bolster their options in the middle of the park at the end of the season. Fernandinho is set to bid farewell to the Premier League champions after nine years at the Etihad Stadium, which is likely to leave a significant hole in the squad that has already seen Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero depart in the last three years.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO