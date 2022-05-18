ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

80 Over 80 San Francisco: Brenda Joyce

By KALW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrenda Joyce’s life has been characterized by world travels and frequent stops back in San Francisco, which she considers her real home base. She spent a good part of...

LocalNewsMatters.org

How to make the most of a day trip to Angel Island

Every year on Father’s Day, my wife and daughter know exactly what I want: a family day trip to Angel Island State Park. It’s the one day of the year that I can get us all to cross the Golden Gate Bridge, catch the Tiburon ferry and take in the spectacular views of the Bay Area. Our trip involves a bike ride around the island, usually includes a half dozen other friends and always ends with a drink or dessert at the Angel Island Cantina, listening to music in the sunshine. Somehow, we always get the sunshine.
TIBURON, CA
10 San Francisco Restaurants Where Chefs Love to Eat

People always ask chefs where they like to eat, but unfortunately chefs don’t get to eat out very much, and when they do, it’s often on the late side. But here are a few places where you’ll find cooks and chefs in San Francisco when they have a chance to let someone else do the cooking.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Neighborhoods: Where on Earth Did That Name Come From?

By some counts San Francisco has more than 140 different neighborhoods – some of which are more attitude than latitude. Names are often based on historic land grants, and occasionally coined by residents. To the first-time visitor, they can be a little confusing. To help you navigate some of our major neighborhoods, we consulted a number of sources including Gerald Adams’ “The Neighborhoods of San Francisco.” Adams, a former staff writer for the San Francisco Examiner and later a contributor to San Francisco Chronicle whose beat included Planning Commission hearings and urban planning, tried to clear up what he called “a mess” in a definite guide appearing as a supplement in 1977 to the San Francisco Sunday Examiner and Chronicle. We also turned to the San Francisco Almanac, published in 1995 by Gladys Hansen, the city archivist for the San Francisco Public Library for 47 years, as well as Wikipedia.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Meet the Chef Behind the Richmond Restaurant Where Ramen is Religion

Clint and Yoko Tan weren’t sure what would come next in life. Their ultra popular pop-up Noodle in a Haystack came out of nowhere in 2015, for the Tans and for the Bay Area, as they figured out how to get their feet beneath them in San Francisco after leaving Japan. Now they’ve found their first brick and mortar at 4601 Geary Boulevard, and people have raised eyebrows over the $125 ramen tasting menu. That’s why Clint Tan says it’s the ramen itself, the ethos behind his lifestyle, that gets him out of bed in the morning. There is no end goal. Ramen, and bringing an intentional and beautiful meal to each customer, is the pursuit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Eataly set to open first Bay Area location this summer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In less than a month, Eataly’s first Bay Area location is coming to the South Bay. The beloved worldwide chain announced it will open Eataly Silicon Valley on Thursday, June 16 at Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair location. Doors will officially open to the public at 5 p.m. Watch KRON4 News Online […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Firefighter Accused of Assaulting Another SF Firefighter

Hmmmm, when Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that Democrats were plotting a “dirty tricks campaign” against him, was he maybe indicating he had a scandal about to drop? Yah sure you bet he was! Business Insider is reporting that Musk’s SpaceX company paid a flight attendant $250,000 to buy her silence over exposing himself and propositioning her for sex, and we’ll be hearing plenty more about this in the weeks to come. [Business Insider]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F.’s best apartment bargains are in brand-new buildings

If you’ve ever considered moving to SoMa or Mid-Market, this could be your moment. Some of San Francisco’s newest buildings, chock full of amenities, are offering deeply discounted rents in a downtown market that’s still clawing back from pandemic lows. “Renters can get that brand-new place without...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Dementia
San Francisco Examiner

Opinion: Is San Francisco about to be celebrated by Fox News?

Crime is too high in San Francisco. That sentence is both axiomatically true and substantively meaningless. Crime is always too high because one murder a year in San Francisco would still be one murder too many. The truth is that there is still a lot of crime in San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Dead in Police Shooting in San Francisco's Mission Bay

Two men are dead following a police shooting Thursday night in San Francisco, according to the police department. The shooting occurred after officers responded at 7:48 p.m. to an aggravated assault in progress near Mariposa and Owens streets in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood, SFPD said in a news release issued early Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area home sales down 17%, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area home sales are down approximately 17% from last year, according to a report by RE/MAX or Real Estate Maximums, which is an American international real estate company. The report said there were 4,099 housing transactions in April 2022 compared to 4,952 in April 2021 — a difference of 853 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Original Joe’s

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Original Joe’s, known to San Franciscans as ‘OJ’s,’ offers an authentic gameday experience for sports fans. The restaurant’s staff rocks team colors and the restaurant serves dishes like chicken marsala, fresh fish or steak off the grill. For more on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: San Jose home originally purchased for $24,000 sells for $1.67 million

A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
SAN JOSE, CA
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

This Prime Valencia Street Space Will be Taken Over by a San Mateo Ramen Legend

It’s been a few years since Masayasu Sakaguchi’s ramen shop came to the states from Nakano, Japan, making San Mateo the first North American outpost. Now Sakaguchi’s grandson, Yoshihiro Sakagachi, says the Mission District is the next destination for Taishoken’s second U.S. restaurant. Sakaguchi is taking over the former Mau location at 665 Valencia Street for what he calls a “little more upscale” rendition of his South Bay restaurant, which is set to open in July. He says that his hopes for a second location were waylaid during the pandemic as it was all hands on deck at the San Mateo location. There was no time to get another restaurant up and running, but just as operations at the restaurant smoothed out he came across this new space. “I’ve been looking since before the pandemic,” Sakaguchi says. “I finally found the location this year. There’s a lot of traffic, and we really like the atmosphere.”
SAN MATEO, CA

