Accidents

Furious locals blast millionaire linked to yacht 'WREAKING HAVOC' on their idyllic beach after luxury vessel scatters rubbish everywhere

By Natalie Wolfe
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Furious locals are calling for action more than a week after a luxury yacht sank in rough waters, dumping debris and rubbish along their idyllic beach.

The 27-metre-long motor cruiser was damaged last Wednesday when it was smashed by waves in Statue Bay, on Queensland's Capricorn Coast, during wild storms.

The multi-million-dollar vessel began to take on water in the storm and was eventually ripped from its anchor, where waves pushed it onto Lammermoor Beach in the central Queensland town of Yeppoon.

That's where the boat has sat for a week now, with curious locals descending on the usually quiet strip of sand to check out the overturned vessel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5GwU_0fhYq9m900
The shipwrecked yacht has dumped debris along the entire beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26aTVW_0fhYq9m900
The vessel's lifeboat washed up onto Lammermoor Beach and was cleared away by locals

Capricorn Coast Landcare president Malcolm Wells, who posted photos of the mammoth clean-up, said the situation was 'disturbing'.

'A lot of disturbing stuff has been gathered up after landing on the beach,' he wrote on Facebook.

Pictures of the clean-up show foam mattresses, glass bottles, broken up lounges and even the boat's steering wheel among the debris.

The situation has become so dire that local coffee van Gather put up a sign offering any beachgoers a free tea or coffee if they borrowed a bucket and helped with the clean-up.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga told the ABC it was time for the yacht to go.

'Local people have had to go out and clean that up, so this boat is just sort of wreaking havoc now and we just need it gone,' she said.

'Clearly the owner is not acting quickly enough and so we need to take on this responsibility and then recoup those costs from the owner.'

Ms Lauga said the situation was 'urgent' because the boat was sitting in the middle of Yeppoon's beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cT6f0_0fhYq9m900
The boat needs to be gone by the weekend or Maritime Safety Queensland will take action

Queensland water police, the Yeppoon Coast Guard and Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) were called in to assist, with the latter giving the owner until the weekend to get rid of the boat.

The boat was formerly owned by controversial Queensland millionaire Jamie McIntyre however the businessman is now claiming the yacht was bought by a overseas syndicate.

Mr McIntyre told The Morning Bulletin he was assisting the overseas syndicate to assess all damage to the boat, and also to remove any potential environmental pollutants on it.

The property mogul said however the boat had no petrol in it and there was no risk of fuel leaking into the ocean.

In a statement, Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Kell Dillon said the boat was in a good condition, despite most of its furniture and items being washed onto the beach.

'A direction has been issued to the owner to secure or remove any pollutants aboard the vessel,' Ms Dillon said.

'Salvaging the vessel remains the owner’s responsibility.'

MSQ Regional Harbour Master for the Gladstone Region John Fallon said the owner had a few days left to get rid of the boat.

'We have given the owner until the weekend to remove the vessel,' he told the ABC.

'If it doesn't happen by then, MSQ may be forced to just start taking action itself to remove the vessel from the beach and that's a contingency that we're ready to put in place should that occur.'

Comments / 0

BGR.com

A mysterious ‘flying whirlpool’ in the sky over Hawaii was caught on video

Earlier this week, a mysterious flying whirlpool was spotted over the Maunakea Observatories in Hawaii. While many speculated about whether it was a UFO or a wormhole, astronomers have offered another explanation. This mysterious flying whirlpool isn’t extraterrestrial. Dr. Marco Langbroek, a technical advisor at the Leiden University astronomy...
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
