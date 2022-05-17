ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nocatee, FL

Managers of well-known Nocatee restaurant accused of harboring undocumented immigrants

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5hiX_0fhYpmsu00

ST JOHNS COUNTY — The managers at Tanks Sushi Bistro in World Golf Village and Nocatee are accused of hiring and harboring undocumented immigrants.

Yanshen Huang and Ge Tang, both born in China but naturalized in the U.S. in 2011, face federal charges. According to court documents, they harbored immigrants since December of 2020.

Federal agents raided a home on Pine Creek Drive in World Golf Village last week belonging to the suspects.

Records show a three-bedroom trailer had an additional six makeshift bedrooms. Agents said they witnessed a van picking up undocumented immigrants and dropping them off to work at Tanks.

A neighbor on Pine Creek Drive said she would see the van pickup the residents, and they would duck below the windows while making the drive to work. They would also sometimes walk or bike.

One of the individuals questioned by agents said he worked from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. six days a week and made $3500 a month. That’s approximately $12 an hour.

The suspects are also accused of harboring aliens in another home in the Beachwalk development. Records show there were several makeshift bedrooms there as well, including one bed placed in a utility closet.

Agents said they witnessed a van picking immigrants up there as well.

Tanks is located in both World Golf Village and Nocatee. Action News Jax’s Robert Grant visited the location on Tuscan Way. An employee there said she has not seen the managers around and was unaware of the federal charges.

Rebecca Black, an immigration attorney in Jacksonville, said it’s more common than expected.

“You have a lot of companies desperate for quality help and they can’t get it,” she said and added that it’s a problem because of the lack of immigration reform. “They’re not documented because they can’t get a visa to be here and they can’t get a visa to do what they want to do — which is work.”

Documents show some of the aliens were here illegally from Guatemala and crossed the Mexico border in Texas about seven years ago.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

FLETC pauses training because of COVID-19 outbreak

GLYNCO, Ga. – FLETC -- the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers -- is temporarily suspending training operations at the Training Delivery Point in Glynco, Georgia, because of a spike in COVID-19 cases among students, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday. The suspension began Friday. The release announcing the...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Nocatee, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
alachuatoday.com

Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Arrests Individual Transporting Nearly One Ton of Illegal Cannabis

Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Beachwalk#Action News Jax#Tuscan
Action News Jax

Mother of 9 killed in Virginia car crash

TRIANGLE, Va. — A Virginia family is dealing with overwhelming loss after a 28-year-old mother of nine died in a crash and her father was killed in a shooting less than a week later. Ciera Berry was driving a Nissan Altima on Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia on May...
VIRGINIA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

20 deputies respond to fight at Santa Fe Oaks that escalated into large crowd “hostile towards law enforcement” and multiple arrests

A 911 call referencing several high-school-aged males trying to “jump” the caller’s son at Santa Fe Oaks Apartments last night escalated into a “large neighborhood crowd becoming hostile towards law enforcement” with approximately 20 law enforcement officers responding and multiple arrests. According to the deputy...
SANTA FE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
67K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy