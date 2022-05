Las Vegas (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has announced a program that will allow eligible parking fines to be paid off using school supplies. The offer, which was passed and approved on Tuesday, says that drivers issued a non-public safety parking ticket in the city of Las Vegas from May 23 to June 23, 2022, can choose to resolve the ticket by providing school supplies of equal or greater value than the ticket fine.

