Niles, MI

Niles Riverfest returning in June

By Matt Nagy
abc57.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNILES, Mich. -- The Niles Riverfest will be hosting their annual festivities at...

abc57.com

abc57.com

Goshen announces Sidewalk Days as First Fridays theme for the summer

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Summer’s First Fridays theme, Sidewalk Days, has been announced for Downtown Goshen. Held on June 3 and 4, retailers and restaurants will move to the sidewalks to provide festival-goers with summertime fare. Attractions include children’s activities, a beer tent, and live music from local artists including...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Benton Harbor prepares for Juneteenth Parade and Celebration

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Juneteenth is right around the corner and Benton Harbor has big plans. Juneteenth, or June 19, is a day that marks the historic moment when slavery was ended after the civil war. Downtown Benton Harbor will be hosting a parade and celebration with vendors, food, music, counseling, and speakers from different parts of the community.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Three Oaks Market opens June 2

THREE OAKS, Mich. – The Three Oaks Market opens for the season on June 2. The market is open each Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. through September 29. Vendors will be set up at 3 S. Elm Street in downtown.
THREE OAKS, MI
abc57.com

Volunteers needed for the 2022 Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The 2022 Four Winds Invitational is seeking volunteers to help with this year's tournament. The tournament runs August 12 through 14 at the South Bend Country Club. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer you can submit a volunteer application on the invitational website. Volunteers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
City
Niles, MI
Niles, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
abc57.com

2022 Eat and Drink at the Zoo set for May 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Potawatomi Zoo’s annual Eat and Drink at the Zoo will be held on May 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event, which is for adults ages 21 and over, features regional food and drink vendors sharing their products with guests. Vendors at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Shipshewana Outdoor Flea Market open for 2022 season

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. – The Shipshewana Outdoor Flea Market is now open for the 2022 summer season. The market is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 28. The market will also be open on certain holiday weekends:. Memorial Day (May 30 – June...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
abc57.com

ABC57 Road Trip: Become a 'brewsader' in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- “Grand rapids in the last 10 years has had a total explosion in the breweries and really taken that on as the identity of the city which is so fun to be a part of,” says Heather Van Dyke-Titus, Co-Owner of Harmony Hall. Need...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
#Riverfront Park#Live Music#Carnival Rides
abc57.com

List of 2022 Memorial Day parades and ceremonies

A number of communities across Michiana are holding parades and ceremonies over Memorial Day weekend. The Auxiliary American Legion-Buchanan Post 51 is holding a Memorial Day parade on May 30 at 10 a.m. The parade lines up in downtown Buchanan and ends in the Buchanan Cemetery. More info. Cassopolis, Michigan.
BUCHANAN, MI
abc57.com

Free day pass for senior citizens to the YMCA

The YMCA of Greater Michiana is offering a free day pass to seniors 65 and older to be used between May 23 and 28 in celebration of National Senior Health and Fitness Day. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in Gentle Yoga, Aqua Aerobics and Senior Fit classes during their visit.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Michigan City Farmers Market now open through October

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The Michigan City Farmers Market is now open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through October 29. The market is located at 8th and Washington Streets. Shoppers can find a variety of local produce and artisan goods at the weekly event.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Lacasa builds four new affordable housing duplexes in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The nonprofit housing agency, Lacasa, believes that every family deserves safe, affordable housing. Now, they have brought four new affordable housing duplexes to State Street in Elkhart. Started back in 2019, the project creates eight units in four duplexes, one of which is a historic building...
ELKHART, IN
News Break
Politics
abc57.com

2022 Mendon Farmers Market opens May 26

MENDON, Mich. – The Mendon Farmers Market opens for the 2022 season on May 26. The market is held every Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Reed’s Riverside Park. The market is open through October.
MENDON, MI
abc57.com

Aerial treatments of spongy moths commence in Marshall, LaPorte counties

MARSHALL, LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The Indiana DNR’s divisions of Forestry and Entomology and Plant Pathology are starting aerial treatments of spongy moth populations in selected areas of Marshall, Noble and LaPorte counties Thursday morning. The spongy moth is one of North America’s most damaging invasive species, having eaten...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
wkzo.com

Controversy over Northside housing comments continues

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A very public disagreement between the Maddie Jordan Woods, the Director of the Northside Association for Community Development, and Kalamazoo County Housing Director Mary Balkema over whether the county will help to improve housing near Graphic Packaging in Kalamazoo may have ended a long friendship between the two women.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Michiana's Menu: Join the 'family' at Macadoo's Family Restaurant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- “We are a basic all-American breakfast place, we have served a lot of the foods people have grew up with,” says Kathy McDonald, Owner and Manager of Macadoo’s Family Restaurant. You cannot experience ‘American style’ in Michiana without a trip to see the staff...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

GoFundMe for family of drowned brothers exceeds $100K

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana community is showing so much support for a mother who lost two sons in a drowning incident at Warren Dunes on Sunday. The GoFundMe for the Qasem family is now up to almost $120,000 dollars, just 30,000 shy of the goal. Brothers Ahmed...
MICHIANA, MI
103.3 WKFR

5 Unwritten Rules in Kalamazoo

Whether you're planning on moving to Kalamazoo or you're a lifelong resident, you might want to review these unwritten rules. Here are a handful of unwritten rules in and about Kalamazoo you should probably know. #1. Oberon is a Holiday. Oberon Day is a day that celebrates a very popular...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for May 20, 2022

Brandon Tates is wanted for failure to appear with the original conviction of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child. If you have any information about this fugitive's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. Xavier Hopson is wanted for violation of a court order of...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

