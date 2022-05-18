Niles Riverfest returning in June

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Summer’s First Fridays theme, Sidewalk Days, has been announced for Downtown Goshen. Held on June 3 and 4, retailers and restaurants will move to the sidewalks to provide festival-goers with summertime fare. Attractions include children’s activities, a beer tent, and live music from local artists including...
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Juneteenth is right around the corner and Benton Harbor has big plans. Juneteenth, or June 19, is a day that marks the historic moment when slavery was ended after the civil war. Downtown Benton Harbor will be hosting a parade and celebration with vendors, food, music, counseling, and speakers from different parts of the community.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The 2022 Four Winds Invitational is seeking volunteers to help with this year's tournament. The tournament runs August 12 through 14 at the South Bend Country Club. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer you can submit a volunteer application on the invitational website. Volunteers...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department announced the annual Independence Day Celebration, held at Central Park near downtown. This year’s event will be held on July 2 from 3 to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music, games, food, vendors, and more at the event.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Potawatomi Zoo’s annual Eat and Drink at the Zoo will be held on May 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event, which is for adults ages 21 and over, features regional food and drink vendors sharing their products with guests. Vendors at...
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. – The Shipshewana Outdoor Flea Market is now open for the 2022 summer season. The market is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 28. The market will also be open on certain holiday weekends:. Memorial Day (May 30 – June...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- “Grand rapids in the last 10 years has had a total explosion in the breweries and really taken that on as the identity of the city which is so fun to be a part of,” says Heather Van Dyke-Titus, Co-Owner of Harmony Hall. Need...
A number of communities across Michiana are holding parades and ceremonies over Memorial Day weekend. The Auxiliary American Legion-Buchanan Post 51 is holding a Memorial Day parade on May 30 at 10 a.m. The parade lines up in downtown Buchanan and ends in the Buchanan Cemetery. More info. Cassopolis, Michigan.
The YMCA of Greater Michiana is offering a free day pass to seniors 65 and older to be used between May 23 and 28 in celebration of National Senior Health and Fitness Day. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in Gentle Yoga, Aqua Aerobics and Senior Fit classes during their visit.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The Michigan City Farmers Market is now open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through October 29. The market is located at 8th and Washington Streets. Shoppers can find a variety of local produce and artisan goods at the weekly event.
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The nonprofit housing agency, Lacasa, believes that every family deserves safe, affordable housing. Now, they have brought four new affordable housing duplexes to State Street in Elkhart. Started back in 2019, the project creates eight units in four duplexes, one of which is a historic building...
MARSHALL, LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The Indiana DNR’s divisions of Forestry and Entomology and Plant Pathology are starting aerial treatments of spongy moth populations in selected areas of Marshall, Noble and LaPorte counties Thursday morning. The spongy moth is one of North America’s most damaging invasive species, having eaten...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A very public disagreement between the Maddie Jordan Woods, the Director of the Northside Association for Community Development, and Kalamazoo County Housing Director Mary Balkema over whether the county will help to improve housing near Graphic Packaging in Kalamazoo may have ended a long friendship between the two women.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- “We are a basic all-American breakfast place, we have served a lot of the foods people have grew up with,” says Kathy McDonald, Owner and Manager of Macadoo’s Family Restaurant. You cannot experience ‘American style’ in Michiana without a trip to see the staff...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana community is showing so much support for a mother who lost two sons in a drowning incident at Warren Dunes on Sunday. The GoFundMe for the Qasem family is now up to almost $120,000 dollars, just 30,000 shy of the goal. Brothers Ahmed...
Whether you're planning on moving to Kalamazoo or you're a lifelong resident, you might want to review these unwritten rules. Here are a handful of unwritten rules in and about Kalamazoo you should probably know. #1. Oberon is a Holiday. Oberon Day is a day that celebrates a very popular...
Brandon Tates is wanted for failure to appear with the original conviction of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child. If you have any information about this fugitive's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. Xavier Hopson is wanted for violation of a court order of...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Benton Harbor’s bottled water distribution site will move to the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor beginning May 31. The new location is the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus at 600 Nate Well Sr. Drive. The site is...
