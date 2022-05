The Dallas Mavericks apparently didn’t learn their lesson about proper bench decorum. Now, the NBA has slapped the team with a bigger fine. To recall, the Mavs received a $25,000 fine for their bench tomfoolery in Game 2 of the series against the Phoenix Suns. They were standing too far away from their seats for the most part of the contest, with some even “encroaching upon the playing court.” It was a violation of the league’s policy regarding bench decorum, hence the punishment.

