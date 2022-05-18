ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Mary's commissioners approve $15K for bay ferry study; hear plans for Snow Hill Park

By By Caleb M. Soptelean
 3 days ago
As part of a multi-county effort, the St. Mary’s commissioners on Tuesday authorized $15,000 for a study of Chesapeake Bay ferry options.

The idea, which was approved 2-1 with two commissioners absent, was brought forward by county economic development and land use officials Chris Kaselemis and Bill Hunt.

Kaselemis said the county only recently found out about the effort to have a ferry visit multiple sites on the west or east sides of the Chesapeake Bay using hydrofoil boats.

Commissioner John O’Connor (R) made the motion to approve a letter with $15,000 authorized from the commissioners’ emergency reserve. Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), who chaired the meeting in Commissioner President Randy Guy’s absence, seconded it after a brief discussion with County Attorney David Weiskopf.

Eric Colvin (R) voted no. Mike Hewitt (R) was also absent.

The effort is being studied to promote tourism, Kaselemis said.

“I don’t see it,” Colvin said. “A study to support tourism in other parts of the state?”

“I think we’ve missed the boat on plenty of things,” O’Connor said. “I see an opportunity.”

He added that if a stop is added in Solomons, one could take an Uber ride to St. Mary’s County, for example.

Kaselemis said the entities involved include the city of Annapolis and the following counties: Calvert, Anne Arundel, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Somerset.

Two grants could ultimately be approved for the endeavor from the U.S. Economic Development Administration: one for $250,000 and the second for $100,000.

Snow Hill Park plans presented

Before approval of a master plan for Snow Hill Park at its June 7 meeting, the commissioners heard from Arthur Shepherd, outgoing recreation and parks director, and a consultant.

The 163-acre site was purchased for $1.8 million a number of years ago. Plans are to add a boat ramp and kayak launch on the site, which has beach access to the Patuxent River.

The commissioners nixed the idea of a wedding venue due to concerns about project cost.

Shepherd said one of three buildings currently on site at the farm would be demolished. The other two might remain and be repurposed.

The park is accessed by South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville.

The fiscal 2022 capital improvement plan includes $3 million for the project, along with another $3 million slated for fiscal 2023.

Four farmers currently work 35 acres of the site, Shepherd said.

COVID-19 update provided

At the beginning of the May 17 meeting, the commissioners heard from Dr. Meena Brewster, county health officer.

She noted a recent uptick in cases saw the county’s community transmission rate move into the red area. Another metric, which was recently added to measure the impact on hospitals, still shows a low, or green, impact.

B.A.2 variants of the omicron coronavirus variant are active in the community now, she said, adding that B.A. 4 and 5 variants are active in other countries and may make their way to the U.S.

“We’re expecting them to come in as well,” she said. “Because they’re part of the omicron variant, we do believe there’s some protection there” for people who have already been infected.

Due to increased case numbers locally, Brewster issued a public health advisory to wear masks at congested indoor settings, particularly health care workers and at-risk populations.

The Novavax vaccine, which does not use mRNA technology, may be approved for use in the U.S. by the federal Food and Drug Administration in June, she said. If so, it would be made available in St. Mary’s County if supply exists.

Novavax, which is based in Gaithersburg, is grown in moths and uses an anti-inflammatory ingredient from the Chilean soap bark tree which is also used to make root beer, according to The Atlantic monthly.

Brewster said Novavax has been approved for use in other countries.

In addition, she said makers of the Moderna vaccine recently requested FDA approval for children under age 6.

Heroin epidemic targeted

As part of a discussion prior to applying for renewal of a $57,912 grant for a “heroin coordinator” for a fourth year, the commissioners heard from sheriff’s office Lt. Russell Trow.

Morgan asked about the heroin epidemic in the county.

Trow said, “It’s been steady over the past couple of years. It hasn’t slowed down.”

He noted that there have been over 60 heroin-related overdoses in the county this year, including 10 fatalities.

The grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention includes a local match of $13,169.

