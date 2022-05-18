ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases back above 2,500 for first time in almost two months

By Chris Counts
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Tuesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has gone back above 2,500 for the first time since March 22.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 2,527 active cases of the virus Tuesday, up 34 from the previous day. There were 287 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 838,971 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also revealed an increase of four hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, raising that number to 56. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by two to six, while the number of patients in ICU care due to the virus increased by nine to 28.

FDA authorizes booster for children aged 5-11

Health officials reported no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, keeping the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,398.

The latest figures also showed that as of Tuesday 4,076,401 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 1,738 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,592,240, with another 376,151 being partially immunized.

