Detectives investigating Middle River shooting

Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting in the Middle River area on the night of May 16.

The victim, an unidentified male, was found suffering from a gunshot wound after officers from Baltimore County Police’s Parkville precinct responded to the 9000 block of Franklin Square Drive in Rosedale around 8:50 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, who is said to be in stable condition, was shot in the area of Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to police.

Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, officials said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting incident or individuals who committed the crime to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous, police said, and could be eligible for a monetary reward when submitting tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting http://metrocrimestoppers.org/.

Information leading to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses could result in a rewards of up to $2,000 from the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, which also welcomes anonymous tips to be sent by phone (1-866-756-2587), online or via mobile app.