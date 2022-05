Effective: 2022-05-21 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT/8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing this morning, thus the Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire. Cold temperatures may return again tonight into Sunday morning.

ADAMS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO