Snoop Dogg endorses Rick Caruso in race for LA Mayor

By KJ Hiramoto
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - As the race for Los Angeles Mayor heats up, real estate developer Rick Caruso landed an endorsement from one of Southern California's biggest names. FOX 11's Elex Michaelson reports rapper Snoop Dogg...

Gerald Brown
3d ago

I was once a resident of Los Angeles for over half my life! I was employed with the City of Los Angeles for more than 30 years. When I offered my service to the program, “Rebuild L.A.” Caruso and Riden and all his business partners moved the shelters and off-site housing , and didn’t replace the tenants. And replaced them with million dollar complexes for business executives, and USC students. Landmark, “Thomas Cadillac” was even torn down. One of the main reasons Staples Center was put in its location. High rise complex near the freeway. He and X-Mayor Riden got very wealthy. He says in his commercials, Los Angeles made him what he is today, he’s not lying. That’s why he’s not asking for a salary. If he loves Los Angeles so much, why do he need to be a mayor to do so!! Wake Up!! Wake Up!!

Jesus Gabriel Meraz
3d ago

Hasn't Snoop Dog recently bragged about killing cops on one of his songs?

Quickies
3d ago

A man with a bright mind, now if we can get rid of the city council we can do something

