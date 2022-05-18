Jefferson City man faces multiple charges after multiple incidents since May 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City man is facing multiple charges beginning in May of 2021 with an alleged assault and resisting arrest to an alleged sexual assault and attempting to tamper with a witness in Dec. 2021.

A Cole County prosecutor has charged Amadeo Gwin with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, second-degree domestic assault, third-degree kidnapping, tampering or attempt to with a victim in a felony prosecution and violation of an order of protection for an adult for the December incident.

In the May 2021 incident, Gwin is charged with first-degree assault - serious physical injury or special victim, attempting to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest, attempting - unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest - creating a substantial risk of serious injury.

According to the May 2021 incident court documents, officers stopped several people while trying to investigate a disturbance with weapons in the 200 block of W. Atchison. Police said three men kept walking and ignored officers. Eventually, police detained the men in connection with the investigation.

According to court documents, Gwin resisted arrest and wrestled with one of the officers where Gwin reportedly punched the officer several times on the ground and tried to take the officer's gun.

A second officer helped arrest Gwin. The first officer suffered minor injuries and his equipment was damaged.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Jefferson City police responded to a report of a disturbance at South Elementary School. While at the school, the victim told the school employees to call 9-1-1 as Gwin was left in the vehicle outside. According to court documents, when police arrived, Gwin drove off. The victim told detectives that Gwin had allegedly sexually assaulted her over the past few days.

According to a probable cause statement, Gwin hid the victim's phone, kept her from leaving her residence and allegedly strangled her multiple times. Gwin was taken into custody that day.

A week later, Gwin attempted to get the victim to drop the charges by calling her from jail. He said multiple times that he would "take the domestic, but the rape? Sodomy? The kidnapping?".

Gwin also contacted another man and told him to take his phone to the victim, according to court documents.

Gwin does not have a defense attorney listed according to court documents.

The post Jefferson City man faces multiple charges after multiple incidents since May 2021 appeared first on ABC17NEWS .