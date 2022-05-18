ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City man faces multiple charges after multiple incidents since May 2021

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IfNhD_0fhYkcjl00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City man is facing multiple charges beginning in May of 2021 with an alleged assault and resisting arrest to an alleged sexual assault and attempting to tamper with a witness in Dec. 2021.

A Cole County prosecutor has charged Amadeo Gwin with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, second-degree domestic assault, third-degree kidnapping, tampering or attempt to with a victim in a felony prosecution and violation of an order of protection for an adult for the December incident.

In the May 2021 incident, Gwin is charged with first-degree assault - serious physical injury or special victim, attempting to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest, attempting - unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest - creating a substantial risk of serious injury.

According to the May 2021 incident court documents, officers stopped several people while trying to investigate a disturbance with weapons in the 200 block of W. Atchison. Police said three men kept walking and ignored officers. Eventually, police detained the men in connection with the investigation.

According to court documents, Gwin resisted arrest and wrestled with one of the officers where Gwin reportedly punched the officer several times on the ground and tried to take the officer's gun.

A second officer helped arrest Gwin. The first officer suffered minor injuries and his equipment was damaged.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Jefferson City police responded to a report of a disturbance at South Elementary School. While at the school, the victim told the school employees to call 9-1-1 as Gwin was left in the vehicle outside. According to court documents, when police arrived, Gwin drove off. The victim told detectives that Gwin had allegedly sexually assaulted her over the past few days.

According to a probable cause statement, Gwin hid the victim's phone, kept her from leaving her residence and allegedly strangled her multiple times. Gwin was taken into custody that day.

A week later, Gwin attempted to get the victim to drop the charges by calling her from jail. He said multiple times that he would "take the domestic, but the rape? Sodomy? The kidnapping?".

Gwin also contacted another man and told him to take his phone to the victim, according to court documents.

Gwin does not have a defense attorney listed according to court documents.

The post Jefferson City man faces multiple charges after multiple incidents since May 2021 appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man sentenced to 2 years in connection with 2021 shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man pleaded guilty in connection with a July 2021 shooting at Phillips 66 on Stadium Boulevard. Latrell Batts pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. Batts was originally charged with three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree property damage and unlawful use The post Jefferson City man sentenced to 2 years in connection with 2021 shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman charged with trafficking in stolen identities

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman is facing a charge of trafficking in stolen identities after a March investigation. A Boone County prosecutor has charged Nikki Marie Boone with trafficking in stolen identities. Police arrested Boone on March 24 at the La Quinta Inn off I-70 for stealing and credit card fraud charges, according to The post Columbia woman charged with trafficking in stolen identities appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cole County, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
Cole County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Daycare bomb threat suspect arrested in Kansas

Columbia police is reporting that Alexzander Scott Green, 25, of St. Joseph, was arrested in connection with the bomb threat made at the daycare center on the 2400 block of West Ash Street on Tuesday. The post Daycare bomb threat suspect arrested in Kansas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Bomb dog, Burbon, helps with the search of daycare after a bomb threat on Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) K-9 Officer Adam Hoskins and his dog, Burbon, have been assisting in bomb searches across Mid-Missouri since 2018. Hoskins and Burbon train every week in Columbia with the master trainer out here. Hoskins said that they were in the middle of a training exercise when the Columbia Police Department requested their The post Bomb dog, Burbon, helps with the search of daycare after a bomb threat on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman hurt after crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman was hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just before 2:10 p.m. on Westwood Drive at Dry Ridge Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by William F. Baur, 47, of Camdenton, hit an embankment after The post Woman hurt after crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Investigators suspend case involving Osage County daycare’s use of herbal supplement

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage County Sheriff's Office has suspended a case involving a Mid-Missouri daycare. Sheriff Michael Bonham announced the suspension Friday morning after investigating allegations that substances were given to children at the Busy Bee Learning Academy in Linn, Missouri. Bonham said the decision to suspend the case was made after consulting The post Investigators suspend case involving Osage County daycare’s use of herbal supplement appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

‘Silent epidemic’ of missing Missourians leaves families searching for answers and closure

Hundreds of people are reported missing every year in Missouri, leaving families devastated and with many unanswered questions. While some missing persons cases are solved quickly giving families answers and closure, some cases turn cold. The post ‘Silent epidemic’ of missing Missourians leaves families searching for answers and closure appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cars collide Sunday in Camden County after one failed to yield; sends man to the hospital

CAMDEN Co., Mo. (KMIZ) A man is in the hospital after a car hit another in Camden County Sunday because they failed to yield. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Route MM at Shawnee Bend One. One car failed to yield to another car when attempting a left-hand turn. The driver of The post Cars collide Sunday in Camden County after one failed to yield; sends man to the hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Driver arrested after passenger hurt in head-on crash on Highway 52

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Laurie, Missouri man faces possible charges after a crash in Miller County on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened after 1:05 p.m. on westbound Highway 52 near Pace Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 19-year-old Drew J. Danner hit a pickup truck head-on The post Driver arrested after passenger hurt in head-on crash on Highway 52 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy