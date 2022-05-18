ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora Public Schools board approves motion to close 2 schools

9NEWS
 3 days ago
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Public Schools (APS) Board of Education met Tuesday night and voted 4-3 to "stay the course" on a plan that would close Sable Elementary School and Paris Elementary School at the end of the next school year in 2023. Tuesday night's meeting was...

