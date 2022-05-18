Aurora Public Schools board approves motion to close 2 schools

There’s yet another opportunity to travel the world right here in Aurora. A new French-Asian bakery has opened in our Aurora Cultural Arts District. Hear how the Aurora-South Metro Small Business Development Center helped the owner realize her dream, and see how they can help you, too. Plus, Aurora gets ready for the annual, Colorado Remembers Ceremony at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, and we meet the Consul General of Mexico as part of the Aurora History Museum’s new Mosaics of Culture exhibit. Find out how she helps Mexicans in Aurora and throughout the region in a variety of ways, and Aurora Water announces the winner of this year’s DreamScape Giveaway. Those stories and many more this week on Aurora Now.

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO