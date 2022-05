Some food cart owners at the Hawthorne Asylum pod are not happy with management, according to a new story from Willamette Week: Nine current and former tenants of the pod who spoke with reporter Sophie Peel have described issues with overflowing dumpsters, rodents, and unkempt restrooms (featuring human waste smeared on the floors, according to Willamette Week’s story). Ownership at Hawthorne Asylum told WW that the claims from tenants were exaggerated.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO