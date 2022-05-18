ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Man Appears Unmotivated To Move Out Of Condemned House

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW – Efforts to move people out of unsafe living conditions are not always easy. Ongoing attempts by the city of Warsaw and several agencies to help a Warsaw man find new housing and get out of his condemned residence seemed to hit a stalemate Tuesday, May 17....

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 5

Related
abc57.com

Woman found with methamphetamine in vehicle, child in backseat

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A woman was arrested after police found her in a vehicle with methamphetamine and a child in the backseat, according to the probable cause affidavit. Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, an officer with the Mishawaka Police Department was called to an address on...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Seven Bids Opened For Arnolt Demolition

WARSAW – Seven companies are vying for the chance to demolish one of Warsaw’s oldest eyesores. The city board of works and safety opened seven bids ranging from $178,000 to $370,000 to take down the old Arnolt building in Warsaw. The city of Warsaw is coordinating efforts to...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for person in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in a parking lot theft investigation. The theft took place on May 17 at the CVS Pharmacy located at 3600 Cassopolis Street. If you have any information on...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Government
abc57.com

Man arrested on drug charges following monthslong investigation

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested on Monday following a three-month narcotics investigation, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office announced. While undercover, officers purchased approximately 176.28 grams (0.4 pounds) of methamphetamine, a 9mm CZ Scorpion handgun, high-capacity clips, and ammunition from 27-year-old Austin Zarse. When officers approached...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Child’s broken bones leads to felony charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The father of a child who somehow suffered fractured bones in his leg as well as broken ribs and a broken clavicle is now facing felony neglect charges. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged 34-year-old Terry L. Hargis, Jr., with three Level 3...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wkvi.com

Two Injured in Starke County Accident

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening in Starke County. Police say an investigation found that a GMC truck driven by 28-year-old Cody Kozubik, of Knox, was hauling a trailer westbound on State Road 10 near 700 E. when the truck hit a small bump in the road which caused the trailer to detach from the vehicle. The trailer then went into the eastbound lane which reportedly struck a Chrysler van driven by 54-year-old Krista Greer of Plymouth.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#Drugs#Retirement Age#Warsaw Housing Authority#Adult Protective Services
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for May 20, 2022

Brandon Tates is wanted for failure to appear with the original conviction of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child. If you have any information about this fugitive's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. Xavier Hopson is wanted for violation of a court order of...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gypsy Moth Renamed; Prevention Shifts To Marshall County

Aerial treatments conducted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources divisions of Forestry and Entomology & Plant Pathology to slow the spread of gypsy moth – now called spongy moth – in Marshall County will continue next week. Sites in LaPorte and Noble counties were completed Thursday, May...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Argonne Road At Winona Lake Viaduct Reopens

WARSAW – The south end of Argonne Road when it intersects with three roads at the entrance of Winona Lake has reopened. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer said it reopened Friday morning. Extensive utility work in the area near the intersection has been going on for months ahead of plans...
WINONA LAKE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wkvi.com

La Porte County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Fatal Accident

An Idaho man lost his life in a La Porte County crash Thursday afternoon. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, a 2018 Subaru SUV driven by 37-year-old Benjamin E. Oudhuis, of Rolling Prairie, was eastbound on U.S. 20 and was stopped in the passing lane yielding to westbound U.S. 20 traffic when his vehicle was reportedly rear-ended.
LA PORTE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lakeland Sewer Board Approves Auger Replacement

WARSAW — The Lakeland Regional Sewer District convened on Wednesday, May 18, to discuss maintenance issues and scheduling for preventative measures. According to Board President Jim Haney, a replacement auger has been ordered by the board to repair the sewer system’s screen. Tom Astbury, director of business development for Astbury Water Technology, the company contracted to maintain the sewer district, reported one vendor provided a quote for $19,000.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Lindsay Jackson, $2,034.70. Client Services KL v. Thadius Kuta-Anderson, $721.02. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Brady Lemar, $8,797.41. General Audit Corporation v. Eric McKibben, $1,057.92. Sherri Makinson v. Angelia...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Judge finds ailing Peru mayor unfit, names city council president to serve

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A north-central Indiana judge determined a hospitalized mayor was unfit for office and appointed the city’s council president to be acting mayor. Peru Mayor Miles Hewitt is still recuperating at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne following a heart attack on April 29. City Council...
PERU, IN
WANE-TV

Dryer sheets lead to fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and 15 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than anything, the unused dryer sheets tipped them off. When agents with the DEA went through the trash outside a home on Tumbleweed Boulevard in northern Fort Wayne one morning last September, they found empty cigarillo packs, a large amount of unused tobacco, a green plant stem which tested positive for marijuana and 14 unused dryer sheets.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, East Main Street, near North Colfax Street, Warsaw. Drivers: Larvonnia S. Stiver, 74, West CR 350S, Warsaw; and Megan E. Kratzsch, 25, South Sandal Court, Warsaw. Kratzsch was traveling west on East Main Street when Stiver’s vehicle entered the intersection of North Colfax Street from the south. This resulted in Stiver’s vehicle hitting Kratzsch’s vehicle. Kratzsch’s vehicle then left the roadway, entered a yard and hit two road signs. Kratzsch was treated at the scene for pain and bruising to her forearm. Stiver had swelling, bruising, and bleeding near her right shin and ankle. A passenger in Stiver’s vehicle, Gary R. Stacy, 53, Warsaw, complained of neck and shoulder pain. Both Stiver and Stacy were taken to Kosciusko Community Hospital. Damage up to $25,000.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy