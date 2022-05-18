Man Appears Unmotivated To Move Out Of Condemned House

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, East Main Street, near North Colfax Street, Warsaw. Drivers: Larvonnia S. Stiver, 74, West CR 350S, Warsaw; and Megan E. Kratzsch, 25, South Sandal Court, Warsaw. Kratzsch was traveling west on East Main Street when Stiver’s vehicle entered the intersection of North Colfax Street from the south. This resulted in Stiver’s vehicle hitting Kratzsch’s vehicle. Kratzsch’s vehicle then left the roadway, entered a yard and hit two road signs. Kratzsch was treated at the scene for pain and bruising to her forearm. Stiver had swelling, bruising, and bleeding near her right shin and ankle. A passenger in Stiver’s vehicle, Gary R. Stacy, 53, Warsaw, complained of neck and shoulder pain. Both Stiver and Stacy were taken to Kosciusko Community Hospital. Damage up to $25,000.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO