ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Jungle Ventures renews Southeast Asia, India bets with $600 million fund

By Anshuman Daga
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has raised $600 million in a new fund backed by new and existing investors including Temasek, the latest venture capital firm to target more money on investments in Southeast Asia and India.

The fundraising for the fourth Jungle Ventures fund, among the largest regionally, comes amid a technology boom that has accelerated as more consumers moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are sitting on a start of a 10, 20, 30-year secular trend of digitalisation,” said Amit Anand, Jungle Ventures’ founding partner, highlighting changing consumption patterns and adoption of online platforms by small and medium businesses.

The decade-old firm, which says it was the first independent, Singapore-headquartered venture capital firm to invest in Southeast Asia and India, said it scaled up the fund due to heavy demand after an initial target of $350 million.

The first close of the fund took place in September. More than half the commitments for the latest fund came from existing backers including International Finance Corporation and Dutch development bank FMO, Jungle Ventures said in a statement.

The remainder came from new backers such as Mizuho Bank, global private markets investor StepStone Group and many family offices, Anand said.

Despite a sharp fall in equity markets this year, especially in tech firms, companies with strong margins and robust businesses would still attract investor interest, he said.

“In today’s environment, it’s going to get harder for the next 3-4 months for both investment funds as well as founders. But I think that’s a short term blip,” Anand told Reuters.

He expects investor interest in tech firms, including in IPOs, to recover towards the later half of this year.

Jungle Ventures expects to make only 15-18 investments in total from the fund, Anand said, adding that business-to-business fintech firms and education technology companies were among those that offer strong opportunities.

“It’s a very concentrated, very high conviction investment strategy that we have been building over the last 10 years,” Anand said. The portfolio is evenly split between companies based in India and Southeast Asia.

The $600 million comprises $450 million in the main fund and $150 million in additional managed commitments. Jungle Ventures raised $240 million in its third fund in 2019.

Jungle Ventures’ portfolio of 60 firms includes Indian home renovation company Livspace, Thai e-commerce startup Pomelo Fashion and Kiotviet, a merchant platform for small and medium enterprises.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India removes import duty on coking coal, anthracite

NEW DELHI, May 21 (Reuters) - The Indian government is removing the import duty on anthractite, PCI coal and coking coal, it said on Saturday, aiming to reduce raw material costs. The measure will be effective from May 22, the government said. Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing...
WORLD
Reuters

Apple looks to boost production outside China- WSJ

May 21 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has told some of its contract manufacturers that it wants to increase production outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. India and Vietnam, which are already sites of Apple production, are among the countries short-listed by the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dubai ruler dissolves Dubai World financial disputes tribunal

DUBAI (Reuters) -Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Friday he had issued a decree dissolving a tribunal hearing disputes related to Dubai World, the state conglomerate that was at the centre of Dubai’s debt crisis more than a decade ago. Dubai World, which restructured $23.5...
MIDDLE EAST
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Asia#Mln#Jungle Ventures#Dutch#Fmo#Mizuho Bank#Stepstone Group
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Singapore
Reuters

Oil falls 2.5% as U.S. refiners ramp up output, equities retreat

HOUSTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell 2.5% on Wednesday, reversing early gains as traders grew less worried about a supply crunch after government data showed U.S. refiners ramped up output, and as crude futures followed Wall Street lower. Brent crude futures for July settled down $2.82, or 2.5%,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 127.8 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3807 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.698 29.769 +0.24 Korean won 1269.700 1277.7 +0.63 Baht 34.485 34.42 -0.19 Peso 52.350 52.25 -0.19 Rupiah 14660.000 14730 +0.48 Rupee 77.725 77.725 0.00 Ringgit 4.394 4.4025 +0.19 Yuan 6.731 6.7107 -0.30 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 115.08 -10.17 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3490 -2.38 Taiwan dlr 29.698 27.676 -6.81 Korean won 1269.700 1188.60 -6.39 Baht 34.485 33.39 -3.18 Peso 52.350 50.99 -2.60 Rupiah 14660.000 14250 -2.80 Rupee 77.725 74.33 -4.37 Ringgit 4.394 4.1640 -5.23 Yuan 6.731 6.3550 -5.58 (Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

UK's THG rejects bid approach from investment groups

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British e-commerce company THG said on Thursday it had rejected a non-binding bid of 170 pence per share from two investment groups, minutes after entrepreneur Nick Candy revealed he was mulling an offer for the firm. THG said it had received a third unsolicited, highly...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian government trims tax on fuel to fight inflation

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a reduction of taxes on petrol and diesel to fight inflation and keep prices of essential items in check. The excise duty on petrol was reduced by 8 rupees ($0.1028) per litre, and for diesel by 6 rupees...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latam FX higher on China lockdown easing

* South Africa's central bank hikes rates, rand up 1% * Mexican economy likely grew 0.4% in April versus March * Chile's SQM profit jumps on high lithium price * U.S. imports of Latin American oil soar (Adds markets details, updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 19 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America strengthened on Thursday as the dollar dropped and metal prices rebounded, with the Brazilian real leading gains on the prospect of lockdowns being lifted in top commodities consumer China. Latam stocks rose 2.3% while currencies gained 1%, supported by a weak dollar as the dollar currency index hit a fresh two-week low. It was last down 1%. The Brazilian real, rose 1.8% against the dollar after Chinese authorities set out more plans for exiting the city-wide COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. "This improvement that we've seen over the past couple of days on the real is related to signs of improvement on the COVID-19 pandemic in China," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "And as long as this improvement continues, it will probably provide some relief for Brazilian assets." Brazil's Economy Ministry will hold its economic growth outlook at 1.5% for 2022 and 2.5% for 2023, sources told Reuters, forecasting activity to be ahead of market projections due to labor market strength and growing private investments. Mexico's peso added 0.8% after a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed that the country's economy likely grew by 0.4% in April versus March. "It's still our view that the economy will continue to grow at the margin in the coming months," Ferrarezi said. Currencies of oil producing nations have benefited this year from high crude prices and a rise in demand, with U.S. refiners importing about 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and fuel oil from Latin America in April, the highest in seven months, according to U.S. Customs data. Chile's peso and Peru's sol gained 2% and 0.9%, respectively, tracking higher copper prices. Among stocks, shares of Chilean miner and major lithium producer SQM, rose 2.7% after it reported on Wednesday nearly a twelve-fold rise in its quarterly profit. Brazil's Vale SA and Petrobras climbed about 2% each, boosting the commodity-heavy Bovespa index . Elsewhere, Russia's rouble rose against the dollar, propped up by capital controls and looming tax payments that usually require extra conversion of foreign currency to roubles. South Africa's rand gained 1.3% as the central bank increased its main lending rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%, in line with expectations. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1853 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1018.32 -1.44 MSCI LatAm 2346.05 2.35 Brazil Bovespa 107038.76 0.75 Mexico IPC 51524.63 2.24 Chile IPSA 5003.37 0.78 Argentina MerVal 89002.50 -1.983 Colombia COLCAP 1423.45 -2.85 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8919 1.78 Mexico peso 19.8954 0.67 Chile peso 837.8 1.92 Colombia peso 4047.67 0.45 Peru sol 3.734 0.96 Argentina peso (interbank) 118.3400 -0.22 Argentina peso (parallel) 203 2.46 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Grant McCool)
WORLD
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly gain in five as dollar rally eases

May 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday hovered near a one-week high scaled in the previous session, and were set for their first weekly gain since mid-April, as the U.S. dollar receded from two-decade highs, reviving demand for safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,841.37 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT, after rising as much as 1.9% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,839.30. * Gold prices have climbed about 1.7% so far this week. * The U.S. dollar slipped across the board, extending its pullback from a two-decade high, as most major currencies battered by the greenback's advance this year drew buyers. * A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also fell, lifting demand for zero-yield gold, as continued softness in U.S. economic data fuelled growth concerns amid aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. * As bullion yields no interest it can become less attractive to investors when short-term U.S. interest rates are hiked. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises. * The U.S. Fed will lift interest rates higher by the end of this year than anticipated just a month ago, keeping alive already-significant risks of a recession, a Reuters poll of economists found. * Reflecting an uptick in demand, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.66% to 1,056.18 tonnes on Thursday, following a recent streak of losses. * Spot silver fell 0.2% to $21.87 per ounce, but has gained nearly 4% so far this week. * Platinum dropped 0.5% to $957.69, while palladium edged up 0.1% to $2,007.98. Both were set for weekly gains of about 2.1% and 3.6%, respectively. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
Reuters

Australia reports probable case of monkeypox infection

SYDNEY, May 20 (Reuters) - Australian authorities on Friday said they had identified a probable case of monkeypox in a recently returned traveller to Europe, with confirmatory testing underway. A man in his 40s developed a mild illness several days after arriving back in Sydney with symptoms clinically compatible with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

442K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy