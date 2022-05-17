ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lupton, CO

School board considers cutting Fort Lupton High School football program to help with budget

By Colette Bordelon
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
Friday night lights are a tradition in many small towns across Colorado, but the lights could be turned off at a Weld County high school.

Last week, during a Board of Education workshop for the Weld RE-8 School District, the budget was presented. During that conversation, measures to save money were discussed, and one of those ideas was cutting the Fort Lupton High School football program.

The superintendent for the school district, Alan Kaylor, said the football program accounts for around $39,000 of the budget, which is about $42 million total.

“The Board of Education understands the importance of comprehensive high school, one that offers extracurricular activities for kids," said Kaylor. “I believe that after the conversation we have next Thursday, that'll be off the table. That's my thought, that football will be fine.”

Kaylor said there are always conversations about how to stretch money in a school district's budget and believes cutting the football program was likely just an idea thrown out while brainstorming.

One of the coaches of the team believes if football were eliminated from the school, many players would not graduate.

“It really does help us stay in class and stay dedicated to sports," said Anthony Blan, one of the players on the team. "Me personally, I don't think I would drop out. But my grades wouldn't be as strong as they are right now if I didn't have football."

The decision will be made at the Board of Education meeting planned for May 26.

